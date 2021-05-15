× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Scores feared dead as floods wreak havoc

NATIONAL
By Saturday Standard Team | May 15th 2021

At least 11 people reportedly drowned and property worth millions of shillings destroyed in Machakos and Nairobi counties following heavy rains.

The heaviest death toll was recorded in Machakos where six people were swept away by raging waters in three separate incidents on Thursday night.

The first incident occurred at Itunduimuni seasonal river in Masinga location, where three people were swept away as they tried to cross the flooded river.

Flooded Ombaka village in Nyando Kisumu county as a result of the backflow of Lake Victoria. Over 2,000 households have been displaced from the village. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

Among them was a mother and her baby who were riding on a motorcycle when they were swept away by flood waters.

A witness, Duncan Mutuku, told the police that he was going home at around 10pm when he saw a boda boda rider carrying a woman and a baby being swept away by raging waters while trying to cross the surging river.

KEEP READING

 Four die in Kibra floods

 Rains to reduce starting today, Kenya Met says

 Floods wreak havoc in Nyanza

 More than 2, 295 families affected by floods in Migori

In another incident, Nzukini Assistant Chief reported that a man had been swept away by freak floods as he attempted to cross a seasonal stream near Kwa Katiku at around 7.30pm Thursday night.

At the same time, raging floods disrupted businesses in Nairobi, claiming at least five lives in Kibra  and Mukuru slums. The rains also damaged infrastructure in some parts of the city.

The floods were experienced on Thursday night when torrential rains drenched Nairobi, leaving behind a trail of destruction in Nairobi West, South C, and Dam estate.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Other affected areas include Blue Sky estate, Five Star estate, and Mukuru Kayaba and Kibra slums where roads were temporarily rendered impassable.

Residents of Mukuru struggling to find their way at broken Kayaba-Hazina footbridge across the Ngong River in Starehe constituency. May 14, 2021. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

In Mukuru Kayaba, one Victor Onyango and his friend only identified as Joseph were feared dead after being swept by waters while trying to retrieve floating planks of wood from Ngong’ River.

The two were swept away from a bridge that connects Mukuru Kayaba and Hazina estate.

Residents of Mukuru struggling to find their way at a broken Kayaba-Hazina footbridge across Ngong river in the Starehe constituency. The bridge was broken following heavy rains in Nairobi and its environs. People have experienced many problems as immediate impacts of flooding include loss of human life and damage to property. May 14, 2021. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Elsewhere in Kibra, three people died as a result of the floods and there are fears more could have been swept downstream. The three are said to be boda boda riders who were swept away while attempting to maneuver their way through the water.

And yesterday many people were counting their losses in severely affected areas. In South C, many vehicles were submerged in water due to impassable roads, with Muhoho Avenue being the worst hit, where more than 20 motorists spent the night in flood water.

“It was a nightmare, I have never been in a situation like what I experienced last night. My entire body is numb as a result of chilling cold while seated in water,” said Solomon Wahome, taxi driver.

Flooded Nyamasao primary school in Ombaka village Nyando Kisumu county as a result of the back flow of Lake Victoria. Over 2000 households have been displaced from the village. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

In Nyanza, more than 2,200 families in Nyatike, Migori County were affected by floods following heavy rains. At Kakelo Kakoth Location, some 300 homes were submerged in water, forcing locals to flee for safety.

In Lower Karapolo, 60 households have been marooned by floods while West Kanyuor location has 99 households affected by the raging waters. According to Lower Central Kadem Chief Philip Orwa, areas around Kuja River such as Lwanda were also flooded, negatively affecting turnout in schools.

In Siaya, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) warned motorists against crossing Goye causeway after Lake Victoria waters overflowed.

According to KeNHA, the situation was caused by the increased rainfall in Nyanza, which has affected sections of the Lake Victoria Basin.

[Reports by Hudson Gumbihi, Victor Nzuma, Mercy Orengo, Kevine Omollo, Anne Atieno, James Omoro, Isaiah Gwengi and Mactilda Mbenywe]

[email protected]      

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Nakumatt Ukay suspends operations following heavy flooding

Tawi la Nakumatt Ukay lafungwa kufuatia hasara ya mafuriko

Huruma Tragedy: 12 confirmed Dead and 69 still unaccounted for and feared might be in the rubble

Share this story
Wilson Sossion's woes in KNUT deepens
Court dismissed Sossion’s attempt to save his position as a teacher after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) deregistered him.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Ruto, Atwoli differ on BBI shock ruling
Ruto, Atwoli differ on BBI shock ruling

POLITICS

By Mireri Junior

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
BBI appeal: Lawyers claim chances of success low

By Mireri Junior | 6 hours ago

BBI appeal: Lawyers claim chances of success low
Public Service Commission Chair Stephen Kirogo is dead

By Betty Njeru | 6 hours ago

Public Service Commission Chair Stephen Kirogo is dead
Justice William Ouko appointed Supreme Court judge

By Patrick Vidija | 6 hours ago

Justice William Ouko appointed Supreme Court judge
Rains to reduce starting today, Kenya Met says

By Fred Kagonye | 12 hours ago

Rains to reduce starting today, Kenya Met says

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC