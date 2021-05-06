× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ODM withdraws MCAs from assembly committee amid feud with Jubilee

NATIONAL
By Josphat Thiong'o | May 6th 2021
Nairobi County Assembly Minority Whip Peter Imwatok. [Samson Wire. Standard].

ODM has withdrawn all its members from the Nairobi County assembly watchdog committee amidst growing leadership wrangles with President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party.

The withdrawal of membership from the powerful Public Accounts Committee (PAC) - held by the opposition, now threatens to cripple the assembly's oversight role over billions of shillings appropriated by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services and City Hall.

In a letter to Assembly Speaker Benson Muturi, Minority Whip Peter Imwatok accused Jubilee of allegedly meddling in the affairs of the committee by coercing and intimidating members to oust the PAC chair Wilfred Odalo.

‘‘It has come to my attention and that of the Minority leadership in the House that the members of the PAC have been intimidated and coerced by other members to endorse the purported removal of the current chairperson Wilfred Odalo," reads the letter in part.

He said the role of effecting changes from the minority side is vested in its leadership.

KEEP READING

 PDP links rock Migori Assembly as MCAs oust majority leader, whip

 Otiende: My removal from JLAC has nothing to do with BBI

 Puzzle of SMS, tweet that sunk Raila ally

 Jubilee Party to choose Kiambaa poll figure

‘‘I regrettably invoke the Standing Order number 168 (1) and discharge the following members from serving as the members of PAC, Wilfred Oluoch, Moses Ogeto, Clarence Munga, Maurice Ochieng, Anne Caterine, Rose Ogonda, Lawrence Otieno, Peter Imwatok, Jared Okode,  Joan Muasya, Osman Khalif, Rosemary Masitsa," stated Imwatok as he de-whipped the ODM MCAs from the committee.

The Minority Whip claimed that Jubilee was plotting to destabilise the watchdog committee by introducing unnecessary changes and without following due process.

“As per the law, if any ODM member wants the PAC chairperson removed, then he/she must consult with the party leaders in the assembly. The Opposition party plays the watchdog role,” he said.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Imwatok claimed that the wrangles were being perpetuated by individuals out to protect corrupt individuals in the executive.

However, Jubilee MCAs led by Waithaka ward Representative Anthony Kiragu, termed the Minority Whip's decision inconsequential saying that majority of the committee members had lost faith in Odalo’s leadership.

“We are not going to be led by a person, who is accused of corruption and gross misconduct,” said Mr Kiragu noting that 16 out of a total 24 members of the committee had resolved to remove the chairperson.

The wrangles come against the backdrop of an earlier attempt by Jubilee and ODM MCAs to oust Imwatok as Minority Leader.

Interestingly, a section of MCAs have indicated that they have no confidence in his leadership.

They claimed that Imwatok was using the party’s name to advance his selfish interests.

But the Minority Leader said the allegations against him are a witch hunt as he has been vocal on corruption-related reports at City Hall.

A fortnight ago, Imwatok invited the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission to investigate circumstances under which the county paid more than Sh400 million to suspect law firms.

The wrangles at the assembly point to ODM's struggle in dealing with errant members.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

"I was never a part or a member of Jubilee Party...I'm here as a candidate," SC Fred Ngatia

"I was never a part or a member of Jubilee Party...I'm here as a candidate," SC Fred Ngatia

ODM considering re-opening application for the presidential ticket to accommodate Raila Odinga

Share this story
Former Ugandan rebel commander Ongwen sentenced to 25 years in prison
Dominic Ongwen, who was taken into ICC custody in 2015, was convicted in February of 61 crimes including rape, sexual enslavement, child abductions.
U.S. reverses stance, backs giving poorer countries access to COVID vaccine
Biden voiced his support for a waiver - a sharp reversal of the previous U.S. position - in remarks to reporters.

MOST READ

Sexual relations with a cousin: What the law says
Sexual relations with a cousin: What the law says

NAIROBI

By Brian Okoth and Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Controversy rages on over death of a mother of two

By Antony Gitonga | 47 minutes ago

Controversy rages on over death of a mother of two
State fails to stop release of businessman accused of murdering son

By Nderitu Gichure | 55 minutes ago

State fails to stop release of businessman accused of murdering son
‘They were not Jack’s friends’

By Mireri Junior | 2 hours ago

‘They were not Jack’s friends’
Somalia, Kenya restore diplomatic ties after Emir of Qatar intervenes

By Patrick Vidija | 2 hours ago

Somalia, Kenya restore diplomatic ties after Emir of Qatar intervenes

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC