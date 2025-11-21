×
Italy backs 30,000 Kenyan coffee farmers as Italian cuisine exhibition opens in Nairobi

By Anjellah Owino | Nov. 21, 2025
Tourism CS Rebecca Miano is taken through the Italian cuisine exhibition at Nairobi National Museum during the launch of Dining with Italy: 100 Years of Taste and Innovation, observing a sculptural table created with Kenyan artisans. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Italy has strengthened support for 30,000 Kenyan coffee farmers as a century-spanning Italian cuisine exhibition opened at the Nairobi National Museum.

The event, Dining with Italy: 100 Years of Taste and Innovation, features 50 historic menus curated by the Biblioteca e Museo della Cucina and Menu Associati, institutions that preserve Italy’s culinary heritage.

A sculptural table titled Arch, Bridge, Scale, Rainbow of Peace and Work symbolises collaboration between Italian and Kenyan artisans.

The exhibition was launched by the Embassy of Italy in Nairobi and the Italian Institute for Culture in partnership with the Italian Trade Agency on Wednesday.

 It forms part of the tenth annual Week of Italian Cuisine in the World at the Hall of Kenya inside the museum.

The Ambassador-designate of Italy to Kenya, Vincenzo Del Monaco, noted the exhibition reflects ongoing Italy-Kenya cooperation, including support for coffee farmers under the Mattei Plan for Africa.

“This event celebrates 100 years of Italian culinary heritage and the partnership with Kenya in promoting innovation, sustainability, and cultural exchange,” said Del Monaco.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, who graced the occasion, observed that cultural and economic ties between Kenya and Italy have created opportunities in tourism and the creative economy.

“This exhibition is a testament to that collaboration, beautifully symbolised by Maestro Cascella’s sculptural table created with Kenyan artisans,” noted Miano.

Former National Assembly Speaker who doubles up as Dadaab MP, Farah Maalim, Olympic Marathon bronze medallist Benson Kipruto and Italian painter and sculptor Maestro Tommaso Cascella also attended.

The exhibition runs until December 10 at the museum, with four Italian wine tastings hosted in Nairobi, Malindi, and Watamu.

.

