CCTV reveals rider's last errand before tragic death

Deliveryman Anthony Olwal was allegedly killed by the persons to whom he was delivering a new phone. [iStockphoto]

New details have emerged regarding the murder of deliveryman Anthony Olwal, who was killed on Tuesday in South B estate, Nairobi.

CCTV footage seen by The Standard reveals the last moments of Olwal, who was allegedly killed by the persons to whom he was delivering a new phone.

Olwal had been on an errand to deliver a mobile phone to a client at Meridian Court in the mid-morning, unaware it would be his last. His body was later discovered on the fourth floor, under a bed, past midday.

Footage shows Olwal arriving at the building entrance around 11:50 am, being directed to the house where he was to make the delivery. While waiting, he appeared to be in communication with the client.

At 12:02pm, one suspect was seen leaving a brown bag with his head covered, followed closely by a second suspect, seemingly checking if anyone was watching.

Before exiting with the luggage, the suspects were briefly confronted by a staff member. One suspect handed over the bag and left, after which the supervisor discovered Olwal’s body on the fourth floor.

Witnesses said the suspects had booked the studio unit for a short stay, but had not paid, leaving the bag containing the high-end mobile phone behind before fleeing.

Olwal, a boda boda rider had received an order to deliver an iPhone Pro Max smartphone in South B. According to WhatsApp communication, a man claiming to be in Eldoret directed him to deliver the phone to his “brother” in South B.

Postmortem results indicated blunt force trauma to the head. Olwal’s hands and legs were bound with rope, and a leso tightly covered his mouth. At the scene, police recovered a knife, a metal object, and the mobile phone.

Makadara Sub-County Commander Judith Nyongesa confirmed that two men had booked the studio and ordered the Sh220,000 phone.