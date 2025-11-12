×
Sakaja orders health facilities to switch banks, sparks concerns

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Nov. 12, 2025
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja. [File, Standard]

Questions have emerged following Nairobi County’s decision directing all county health facilities to shift their banking from Cooperative Bank to Sidian Bank.

In a letter dated November 5, 2025, the facilities were asked to start preparations to make the change promptly. The decision has raised concerns among city residents and county leaders. “The health facilities in Nairobi have been banking with Cooperative Bank, a tier-one bank with a solid history and reputation,” Senator Edwin Sifuna said.

He added, “How you wake up one day and direct all of them to move to a tier-three bank cannot be explained any other way than corruption at play.”

Governor Johnson Sakaja defended the decision, stating it was legal and did not contravene the Public Finance Management Act. “The decision was passed in Cabinet and is purely an administrative matter,” he said.

“Every government has preferred bank accounts, so there is nothing to worry about,” he asserted.

The letter to health facilities noted that the move was agreed during the 69th County Executive Committee meeting on October 28, 2025, which resolved to designate Sidian Bank as the county’s principal banker. Facilities were asked to complete and submit forms to open accounts by November 7, 2025.

In an inquiry letter dated November 12, 2025, Senator Sifuna requested clarification from the governor. “The directive to transfer collections to Sidian, a tier-three bank, is baffling. I seek official clarification on the rationale behind it,” he wrote. 

