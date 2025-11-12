Nairobi Water says achieved 100pc digital customer onboarding

A man quenches thirst in Nairobi's Mukuru slum. [File, Standard]

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has announced a major milestone in its ongoing digital transformation programme, achieving full transition of customer onboarding and billing processes to digital platforms.

The company confirmed that 100 percent of new customer applications are now submitted and processed through its online customer portal, while all customer bills are issued digitally via email and SMS.

The firms said this marks a significant shift in how Nairobi Water interacts with its customers and enhances the company’s commitment to improved efficiency, convenience and transparency.

In a statement, Martin Nang’ole, the Acting Managing Director of Nairobi Water, said the digital transformation programme is delivering “tangible results and is aligned with Nairobi City County Government’s vision of a smart and modern city.”

“We are embracing digital transformation to make Nairobi Water a smart utility for a smart city. Technology is helping us improve efficiency, reduce losses, and enhance convenience for our customers,” said Mr Nang'ole.

He reckoned the digital transformation is directly contributing to the ease of doing business in Nairobi, particularly for real estate developers, businesses and new investors requiring water connection approvals.

By digitizing application processes and removing manual bottlenecks, the company reckons it has made it faster and more predictable for businesses to secure water connections, a critical enabler for construction permits, property occupancy certification and investment flow.

It said the effort “aligns with Nairobi County Government’s objective of positioning Nairobi as a competitive business hub rooted in transparency, efficiency and technology-driven services.”

“Our commitment is to deliver reliable and customer-focused service. The transition to digital applications and billing has eliminated paperwork, reduced queues and ensured faster turnaround times for customers.,” Mr Nang’ole said.

Through the modernization programme, the company has integrated digital meter reading and automated billing to improve billing accuracy and reduce human error.

In addition, Nairobi Water has deployed GIS-based asset management to enable real-time visibility and monitoring of water and sewer infrastructure across the city.

These investments in technology are enabling the utility to identify leaks and bursts faster, respond more efficiently to service interruptions and strengthen accountability in water delivery.

Customers can now apply for new water connections online, receive bills instantly via SMS and email, pay their bills through the USSD code *260#, and submit service inquiries or complaints digitally. “These improvements reflect NCWSC’s commitment to using technology to simplify processes, improve transparency and provide a seamless customer experience,” said the utility.

By combining operational efficiency with enhanced customer convenience, the company is says it is reinforcing its mandate to provide “safe, reliable and affordable water and sanitation services to the more than 4.5 million people it serves.”