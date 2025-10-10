Inside Sh45 billion Nairobi rivers regeneration project

Nairobi County CECM Green Nairobi Community Maureen Njeri(right) and Lt.Col Kahigu Njoroge tour Nairobi River at Lucky Summer during the Mazingira Day at Kamukunji on October 10, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Nairobi river regeneration project, which was launched last year in an attempt to clean the polluted rivers in Nairobi, is taking shape.

The Sh45 billion project funded by the State along the Nairobi River has been divided into different sites being carried out by China Engineering Group.

The project that started in May 2024 is expected to be handed over in January 2027, and it consists of five components that the contractor is working on.

These include flood control works, new sewer lines along the river to deal with liquid waste, construction of bridges, walkways for pedestrians, and greening and restoration of catchment areas.

Currently, the regeneration projects are running in Kamukunji grounds, Korokocho, Lucky Summer and City Cotton in the Buruburu area.

At Kamukunji grounds, the regeneration project involves putting up community amenities along the river.

"We are working on community programmes that are near the river as part of a regeneration project where we are redoing the football pitch,” the project lead engineer, Njoroge Kahiga, explained

Adding that, “we have two multi-purpose pitches that host basketball, a community centre that has a social hall, a library and kindergarten and ablution blocks,"

The area is also being landscaped to allow the public to allow the residents to enjoy a walkway that runs from Dandora Falls all the way to town along the River on both sides.

In another site in the city, cotton around the Buruburu area, a team on the site is working on river training, which involves deepening and widening the riverbank.

At the Korokocho/Babadogo area, the ongoing project involves pushing garbage spilling over from the Dandora dumpsite, 50 metres away from the river bank.

“This waste, there is nothing else you can do with it, because it has colouristic value and is so contaminated, so we cut it up and shape it to ensure that there is no collapse,” explained Kahigu

Similarly, the regeneration of the area will involve planting trees, landscaping and beautification to allow the residents more spaces along the river.

Not far from the area is Lucky Summer, where another group is working on the gabions and the foundation of a 6-kilometre sewer line that goes all the way to Naivasha road.

It is expected that the sewer line that will be connected to the estates along the river will help in curbing channelling human wastes to the river, as is the case in some areas, mostly in informal settlements.

The project is carried out by a multi-agency team involving Athi water, Nairobi County government of Nairobi, Kura and Kenya Forest Service, among other agencies.

Maureen Njeri, CECM for environment, said the county has played several roles and responsibilities in relation to the project, including offering technical guidance and providing access to needed spaces.

“We are looking forward to having the community support us because we have a lot of areas along the upper side of the river that are heavily encroached, whereby the riverbanks have got properties that have come up over the years,” said Njeri