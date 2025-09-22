Women push for role in peace talks as conflicts persist

Women leaders take part in a group exercise during the African Women Voices for Peace forum in Nairobi.

Women leaders are stepping in as first responders to conflict, filling roles usually left to governments and armed groups.

At a meeting in Nairobi last week, delegates unveiled a cross‑border network to demand space in peacebuilding and decision‑making.

The five‑day gathering, from September 8 to September 12, was part of the African Women Voices for Peace project, organised by ActionAid Kenya and ActionAid Australia with support from Australian Aid and the Judith Neilson Foundation.

Leaders said the effort was about moving beyond workshops to claiming roles often denied to women in formal negotiations.

“We women have opinions, but in our culture, they think women are children. The men would take all the decisions and call us only when it’s time to pray,” explained a delegate from Baringo County.

Stella Ayo Odongo, a child rights and social policy expert, noted, “Women are always first responders on the frontline.”

The group drafted action plans to strengthen community protection, balancing immediate safety with long‑term peace. They also agreed to build a Pan‑African network to press for inclusion in peace talks and to foster cross‑border solidarity.

Carol Angir, Deputy Head of Program: Humanitarian with ActionAid Australia, observed, “There is power in numbers. We have the power to stop conflict.”

Suba North Millie Odhiambo urged the women to keep pressing for space in national and regional processes.

“We are being stopped from coming to talk because they say that women talk too much, but the problems have been caused by men who talk too much,” said Odhiambo.

Samson Orao, Interim Executive Director of ActionAid Kenya, closed the meeting by stressing resilience. “We are proud that we know what we stand for. We have faith and hope for tomorrow and for the day after,” said Orao.

The project seeks to strengthen women’s leadership in conflict‑affected areas, with a focus on including women with disabilities and ensuring their perspectives shape peace and security policies.