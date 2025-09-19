Relief for Kitengela traders as State unveils Sh350 million modern market project

Kajiado county governor Joseph Ole Lenku, officially launching the Sh 350 million modern market at Kitengela town on Friday 19th September 2025. The facility funded by the National government will accommodate more than 2000 traders among them those who were left without slots during the phase one market.[Peterson Githaiga,Standard]

It’s a reprieve for traders in Kitengela, Kajiado County, as the National Government moves to construct a Sh350 million modern market.

The facility, expected to accommodate more than 2,000 traders, will bring relief to hundreds of traders who were left without slots during the allocation at the first market.

Kajiado County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku appealed to Kitengela traders to keep peace as they wait for the construction of the second market to be completed.

The county boss said the facility will support traders, boost their economic development, and also reduce congestion in the town.

“This is a milestone to the people of Kitengela. We now have two markets to serve you. I urge you to keep peace as we wait for the completion of the second one that we have launched today,” said Lenku.

The governor said that the new market will transform the town.

Area MCA Paul Matuya warned alleged impostors claiming to sell the stalls in the new market, saying they risk being prosecuted.

The facility is expected to attract traders from Kajiado town, Namanga, Isinya, as well as the surrounding high-population areas of Athi River and Mlolongo towns, he noted.

Lenku, who also witnessed the launching of the affordable houses in the town, appealed to Kajiado County residents to occupy the houses once they are ready.

“In our county, we want to occupy these houses at a hundred percent. I know we are capable of doing so. Let’s all prepare to take them once they are complete,” said Lenku.