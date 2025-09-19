×
KTN's Ontomwa retains crown as Kenya's security journalist of the year

By Benard Orwongo | Sep. 19, 2025
Dr Enock Makanga, National Chair Protective and Security Association of Kenya present certificate to KTN crime and investigations Editor Francis Ontomwa, for being outstanding crime and investigative journalist-report of the year 2025,on September 19th 2025 during 4th Edition of Nairobi security expo and conference.[Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The Standard and KTN’s Security and Investigations Editor, Francis Ontomwa, has once again been recognised as Kenya’s top security journalist, clinching the coveted award for the second consecutive year at the 2025 Nairobi Security Expo.

Ontomwa received the award in a colourful ceremony held yesterday at the All Saints Cathedral grounds, during an event organised under the aegis of the Protective and Security Association of Kenya (PROSAK).

The annual expo brought together more than 400 players in the private security sector, converging to deliberate on Kenya’s evolving security landscape and the central role security plays in the lives of ordinary citizens.

Speaking after the award, Ontomwa dedicated the recognition to colleagues who risk their lives in pursuit of truth, stressing the need for greater focus on security journalism in the country.

“This is a great honour not just for me but for the many journalists who put their lives on the frontlines to tell critical security stories. It is an encouragement that we need to do much more as journalists to prioritise security both in our reporting and in shaping national conversation,” he said.

PROSAK chairman Dr Enock Makanga underscored the crucial role of the media in shaping national security awareness, commending journalists who continue to bring sensitive issues to light despite the risks.

“It is our tradition to recognise the best in the business, those who make security matter on our media platforms. When coming up with winners, competition was stiff, but we are confident that this year’s awardees represent the very best that the country has to offer,” said Dr Makanga.

Other journalists feted during the event included NTV’s Ngina Kirori Franklin Walla, Nimrod Taabu, Yvonne Okwara (Citizen TV) and William Moige (Africa Uncensored).

Kirori, who also received accolades, used the moment to shine a light on those who rarely get recognised.

“For me, this goes out to the unsung heroes, the countless news sources out there who sacrifice and sometimes put their lives on the line for journalism,” she said.

Security expert Evelyn Kemuma, who graced the expo, emphasised that journalists serve as a bridge between the industry and the public.

“A lot happens in the security industry every day that goes untold, but we are glad that security journalists have taken up the critical role of telling our stories fearlessly, stories we sometimes cannot tell ourselves,” she noted.

This year’s expo was anchored on the theme “Security Challenges in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” reflecting the technological disruptions and emerging threats that continue to redefine Kenya’s security landscape.

