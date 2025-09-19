×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

KSPCA rescues dogs during raids on illegal breeders and sellers in Kitengela

By Peterson Githaiga | Sep. 19, 2025
The Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA) officers after they rescued dozens of dogs in Kitengela.[Peterson Githaiga,Standard]

The Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA) officers have rescued dozens of dogs during raids on illegal breeders and sellers in Kitengela, Kajiado County

In partnership with the County Governments of Kajiado, as well as the local police, the officers successfully rescued the animals, which were being held in inhumane conditions.

Some of the dogs were in horrible conditions and were suffering from starvation, sickness, injury, and discomfort against the laws of Kenya.

According to the officers, some of these dogs were certainly much-loved pets who were lost or stolen, while others were being used as breeding machines.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

One person was arrested during the operation led by Raphael Ngome.

He was detained in Kitengela police station, waiting to be arraigned in a court of law on Monday.

The rescued animals were taken to Nairobi where they shall be treated and also injected for rabies disease.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals Dog Breeders Kajiado County Dogs Illegal Dog Breeding
.

Latest Stories

Malawi ruling party claims tampering in vote count
Malawi ruling party claims tampering in vote count
Africa
By AFP
17 mins ago
Omondi's brace lifts KCB over Tusker as Sportpesa League kicks off
Football
By Washington Onyango
18 mins ago
KeNHA launches crackdown to evict hawkers, street families from footbridges
National
By Ronald Kipruto
30 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Nadco is headed the BBI way
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Why Nadco is headed the BBI way
No SHA services from Monday, private hospitals declare
By Okumu Modachi 3 hrs ago
No SHA services from Monday, private hospitals declare
From tea to fuel, changing faces of bribes that Murkomen risks normalising
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
From tea to fuel, changing faces of bribes that Murkomen risks normalising
Batuk: Inside Britain's school for infantry warfare in Kenya
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Batuk: Inside Britain's school for infantry warfare in Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved