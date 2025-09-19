KSPCA rescues dogs during raids on illegal breeders and sellers in Kitengela

The Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA) officers after they rescued dozens of dogs in Kitengela.[Peterson Githaiga,Standard]

The Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA) officers have rescued dozens of dogs during raids on illegal breeders and sellers in Kitengela, Kajiado County

In partnership with the County Governments of Kajiado, as well as the local police, the officers successfully rescued the animals, which were being held in inhumane conditions.

Some of the dogs were in horrible conditions and were suffering from starvation, sickness, injury, and discomfort against the laws of Kenya.

According to the officers, some of these dogs were certainly much-loved pets who were lost or stolen, while others were being used as breeding machines.

One person was arrested during the operation led by Raphael Ngome.

He was detained in Kitengela police station, waiting to be arraigned in a court of law on Monday.

The rescued animals were taken to Nairobi where they shall be treated and also injected for rabies disease.