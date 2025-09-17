×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Suspect arrested in Sh36.1 million fake gold deal

By Hudson Gumbihi | Sep. 17, 2025

Another suspected Gold scammer has been arrested for conning a Canadian national USD 280,000 (Sh36.1 million) in a fake deal.

The arrest of Abbas Bardu Omuyoma aka Ishmael came on the heels of a recent warning by Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to foreigners to be wary of gold fraudsters.

Bardu’s arrest followed a complaint by the Canadian that the suspect alongside an accomplice who remains at large, had claimed to be in a position to sell him 550 kilogrammes of Gold nuggets and bars sourced from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Believing he was entering into a legitimate business deal, Canadian transferred USD 280,000 via USDT (Tether stablecoin cryptocurrency) only to discover he had been conned – no gold was ever delivered as initially promised.

The victim launched a formal complaint in September at Nairobi’s DCI regional office. Detectives launched investigations, arresting Bardu along Dennis Pritt Road.

The DCI  has been receiving several complaints from foreigners who fall prey to the Gold scammers.

Since January, DCI has handled similar cases with complaints totaling $2,539,500 (Sh328 million). Last year detectives put the figure of the complaints at $13,123,000 (Sh1.7 billion), while the amount stood at $21,695,000 (Sh2.9 billion) in 2023.

The scammers, mostly Kenyans working in cohorts with accomplices from Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Cameroon, have established international links in Dubai, Turkey, Ireland, US, Canada, South Africa, Liberia, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Philippines, Malaysia, and Togo, among other countries.

According to DCI Director Mohamed Amin, the fraud involves several players.

“As a security agency, we’re concerned and have really done well to stop the fraudsters. We have been able to downgrade their activities locally, and in fact some of them have migrated to other countries following enhanced surveillance here,” Amin told The Standard recently.

He expressed concern that their efforts are sometimes frustrated by the fraudsters and victims who conspire to defeat justice.

“We’ve had instances when victims, despite being conned millions, side with the criminals while others refuse to co-operate and testify in court,” said the DCI boss.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Fake Gold Scam Gold Scam Kenya Fake Gold Fake Gold Dealers
.

Latest Stories

Hydrocephalus: Why early diagnosis and treatment is important
Hydrocephalus: Why early diagnosis and treatment is important
Opinion
By Mercy Waithaka
3 hrs ago
Doctors can't stop genocide in Gaza, but world leaders can
Opinion
By Christopher Lockyear
3 hrs ago
It's contemptuous for IEBC to lump Kenyans abroad together with prisoners
Opinion
By Thomas Musau
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Shylock economy: Broke and hungry, many Kenyans left to mercy of backstreet lenders
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Shylock economy: Broke and hungry, many Kenyans left to mercy of backstreet lenders
Pain and fury as lawyer Mbobu is buried amid call for speedy probe
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Pain and fury as lawyer Mbobu is buried amid call for speedy probe
School heads, ministry directors in trouble over 50,000 ghost learners
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
School heads, ministry directors in trouble over 50,000 ghost learners
Opposition goes mute as Ruto team beats own drum
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
Opposition goes mute as Ruto team beats own drum
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved