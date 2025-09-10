×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Global storytelling season to spotlight Nairobi voices after two-year break

By David Njaaga | Sep. 10, 2025

Participants pose for a group photo during the 2023 Nairobi Mainstage, the last edition before a two‑year break.

Nairobi is set to play host to an international storytelling season that will unite 18 cities worldwide for the first time under a shared theme.

 The city’s edition will feature five speakers sharing personal accounts without notes, reflecting on resilience amid economic strain, social pressures and political uncertainty.

Organisers said the coordinated season aims to create a cross‑border conversation through live storytelling, with each city presenting a distinct mix of voices and experiences.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

 The format is designed to foster connection and understanding across cultures.

The last time the series was staged in Nairobi was in 2023, drawing a full house and strong audience engagement.

This year’s return is part of The Moth’s Mainstage series, with the global theme ‘Daring to Hope’ running across all participating cities.

“Bringing every Mainstage together under the theme of daring allows us to do more than share stories; it invites a collective conversation across diverse perspectives,” said Sarah Haberman, Chief Executive Officer of The Moth.

Sarah Austin Jenness, Executive Producer, said Nairobi audiences bring a unique energy to the stage.

“In a time when the future feels uncertain, these personal stories highlight the creativity people draw upon to face challenges,” noted Jenness.

The event will take place on November 1, at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Nairobi.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Global Storytelling Season Nairobi Arts and Culture Social Pressures 2023 Nairobi Storytelling
.

Latest Stories

Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Opinion
By MARY KARIUKI BENGTSSON
1 hr ago
State urged to lift restrictions on drone deliveries
Shipping & Logistics
By Willis Oketch
1 hr ago
Why Africa is its own worst enemy in climate crisis fight
Opinion
By Wanyonyi Wambilyanga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
By Yvonne Chepkwony 1 hr ago
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved