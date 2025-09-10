Global storytelling season to spotlight Nairobi voices after two-year break

Participants pose for a group photo during the 2023 Nairobi Mainstage, the last edition before a two‑year break.

Nairobi is set to play host to an international storytelling season that will unite 18 cities worldwide for the first time under a shared theme.

The city’s edition will feature five speakers sharing personal accounts without notes, reflecting on resilience amid economic strain, social pressures and political uncertainty.

Organisers said the coordinated season aims to create a cross‑border conversation through live storytelling, with each city presenting a distinct mix of voices and experiences.

The format is designed to foster connection and understanding across cultures.

The last time the series was staged in Nairobi was in 2023, drawing a full house and strong audience engagement.

This year’s return is part of The Moth’s Mainstage series, with the global theme ‘Daring to Hope’ running across all participating cities.

“Bringing every Mainstage together under the theme of daring allows us to do more than share stories; it invites a collective conversation across diverse perspectives,” said Sarah Haberman, Chief Executive Officer of The Moth.

Sarah Austin Jenness, Executive Producer, said Nairobi audiences bring a unique energy to the stage.

“In a time when the future feels uncertain, these personal stories highlight the creativity people draw upon to face challenges,” noted Jenness.

The event will take place on November 1, at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Nairobi.