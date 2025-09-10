Young medics gain leadership, wellness insights at KMA event

Kenya Medical Association President Dr Simon Kigondu and Secretary General Dr Diana Marion during a past conference in Mombasa County. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) hosted a Leadership and Purpose Mentorship Brunch in Nairobi on Saturday, bringing together medical students, interns, and practitioners for a day of candid conversations on leadership, mentorship, and wellness in the health profession.

Centred on the theme of aligning career with purpose, the event explored leadership values, mentorship culture, publishing and research, emotional intelligence, and professional image.

Participants also took part in speed mentorship sessions covering diverse fields, including academia, research, advocacy, media, business, pharmaceuticals, and mental health.

KMA President Dr Simon Kigondu emphasised the role of professional associations in nurturing young medics.

“As an association, we have to create deliberate spaces for mentorship because the challenges our members face, from career uncertainties to wellness struggles, cannot be solved in isolation,” he said.

A panel discussion tackled the persistent gender gap in medical leadership. Catherine Chacha, Chapter Lead of Women in Global Health Kenya, noted that women remain underrepresented in decision-making despite being the majority in the health workforce.

“Mentorship should reach women in rural areas, not just cities. We are added because we are capable, not to satisfy quotas. Pick a chair and sit at the table when leadership opportunities arise,” she urged.

Dr Tim Theuri, CEO of the Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF), called for stronger allyship. “Gender equity is simply about giving capable people, men and women, the rightful positions they deserve,” he said.

Speakers highlighted the layered nature of career support, stressing the importance of coaching, mentorship, and sponsorship. Each plays a different role depending on the challenge at hand, but meaningful guidance requires time and trust.

The keynote address by World Medical Association (WMA) President-Elect Dr Jacqueline Kitulu, the first female KMA president, inspired the audience.

Drawing from her international leadership experience, she stressed resilience, purpose, and risk-taking. “Leadership is not about titles. Values ground us, passion directs us, and mentorship sustains us. Step into the arena; you can learn anything. Don’t fear,” she said.

The brunch also addressed mental wellness, with the Daktari Wellness Association offering support through sports, debriefing sessions, and peer networks.

In a final interactive segment, participants engaged in speed mentorship with seasoned professionals, gaining practical insights on career navigation, resilience, and building supportive networks.