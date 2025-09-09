×
Initiative turns schoolgirls from humble backgrounds into university graduates

By David Njaaga | Sep. 9, 2025
Graduates of 'One Girl Can' initiative attend a professional training program to empower them in their careers.

A new initiative is transforming schoolgirls from low-income backgrounds into university graduates and connecting them with employers.

Nearly 150 graduates from marginalised communities will attend the three‑day I Learn From Her event from September 12 to September 14 in Nairobi.

 Organisers said the programme will connect participants with hiring managers, human resource professionals and business leaders through keynote talks, workshops and a career speed networking session.

The conference is organised by One Girl Can, a nonprofit that funds education and mentorship for girls from rural and low‑income areas.

The group said it has awarded more than 1,500 high school and university scholarships and provided career training to over 35,000 students since 2008.

"This is a platform for graduates to step into their careers with confidence and for leaders to see the potential of those whose paths they have helped shape," noted Lotte Davis, founder of One Girl Can.

The organisation’s model identifies students from disadvantaged areas, supports them through secondary school and university, and offers annual mentorship and career development workshops.

Many graduates return to mentor others in their communities.

Kenya’s youth unemployment rate remains among the highest in the region, with many graduates struggling to secure formal jobs.

Education experts have called for stronger links between academic training and the labour market.

"Back in high school, the idea of joining a university felt like a distant dream. Everything changed when I received a scholarship," said Celline Nthenya, a programme graduate now working in her field.

The conference will also feature alumni who have returned to guide younger participants, a practice organisers say helps sustain the cycle of support. 

