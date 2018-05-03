Gay Kenyan author Binyavanga Wainaina set to marry long-term Nigerian partner

| Published Thu, May 3rd 2018 at 13:23, Updated May 3rd 2018 at 13:25 GMT +3

The 2002 Caine Prize winner for African Writing KennethBinyavanga Wainaina [Photo: Courtesy]

The 2002 Caine Prize winner for African Writing Kenneth Binyavanga Wainaina has proposed to his long-term Nigerian partner.

Wainaina, an acclaimed African literary giant and founder of the Nairobi-based journal Kwani, is set to wed early next year after he proposed to his lover whom he has dated for over 6 years.

He broke the news via social media where he added that they will be living in South Africa where his partner will be studying.

The acclaimed author heaped praise on his lover saying he was a “gentle” person with the “most gorgeous heart” and promised a grand reception in Nairobi.

