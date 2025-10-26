×
The Standard

Moments of profound national loss call for understanding complicated grief

By Dr Catherine Mutisya | Oct. 26, 2025
Mourners during the State funeral service of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, on October 17, 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

There is no doubt that the death of Raila Amolo Odinga affectionately known as “Baba” by his supporters, has had a seismic impact on Kenyans. Amidst all this, we need to watch out for complicated grief which is defined as prolonged, intense mourning that disrupts daily life.  

Of course, Raila’s death resonates profoundly across Kenya not merely because of his political stature, but because he embodied the soul of a nation in search of justice. For decades, he was the voice of the marginalized, the symbol of resistance, and the vessel through which millions channelled their hopes for a fairer society. His sacrifices, years in detention, repeated electoral heartbreaks, and unwavering defiance made him more than a leader; he became a spiritual anchor, a father figure known simply as “Baba.” His passing feels like the closing of a chapter in Kenya’s moral and emotional history, stirring grief not just for the man, but for the ideals he carried with him: courage, unity, and the dream of a truly inclusive republic.

Complicated grief can be defined as a prolonged, intense form of bereavement that disrupts a person’s ability to heal and function over time. Unlike typical mourning, which gradually softens and allows individuals to adapt to life without their loved one, complicated grief remains persistent and overwhelming, often marked by deep yearning, emotional numbness, and difficulty accepting the loss. It can interfere with daily life, relationships, and one’s sense of identity, making the grieving process feel stuck or frozen. Complicated grief feels like an open wound that refuses to close, often requiring professional support to navigate.

Kenyan mourning rituals rooted in communal gatherings, storytelling, music, and spiritual rites play a vital role in helping individuals process grief, especially in times of national loss. These practices create shared spaces where sorrow is not borne alone but held collectively, allowing mourners to express pain, honour the deceased, and find meaning through cultural continuity. Storytelling keeps the memory of the departed alive, while music and chants provide emotional release and spiritual grounding. However, for those experiencing complicated grief, these rituals can sometimes deepen the ache—especially when the loss is of a symbolic figure like Rail —by constantly reopening emotional wounds or reinforcing a sense of irreplaceability.

Still, the communal nature of Kenyan mourning often offers a powerful balm: a reminder that in grief, as in struggle, no one walks alone.
In moments of profound national loss, mental health awareness and access to grief counselling becomes not just important, but essential. Grief especially when complicated by deep emotional ties to a public figure can manifest in ways that disrupt daily life, relationships and well-being.

By promoting mental health education and normalizing counselling, Kenya can empower individuals to navigate sorrow with support and dignity. These services offer safe spaces to process pain, build resilience, and prevent long-term emotional distress.

Dr Mutisya is a consultant Psychiatrist

.

.

