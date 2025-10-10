Mental Health Day lays bare Kenya's broken care system

On Friday, Kenya joins the rest of the world in marking World Mental Health Day, a global movement dedicated to promoting action, education, and hope for a future where everyone can enjoy better mental wellbeing.

In Kenya, mental health has long been misunderstood or ignored. The day, therefore, provides an important opportunity to spotlight mental health issues and encourage meaningful conversations around depression, anxiety, suicide, substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other conditions.

It also aims to increase public education on symptoms, treatment options and where to seek help, ultimately fostering greater acceptance and understanding — especially within rural and traditional communities.

There remains, however, a strong social stigma surrounding mental illness in the country. Many people living with mental health conditions continue to face isolation and discrimination, often being labelled as “possessed”, sinful or weak. Such attitudes make them reluctant to seek treatment for fear of judgement. World Mental Health Day, therefore, serves as a reminder to challenge these stereotypes.

Kenya faces significant challenges in accessing mental healthcare. There are, for instance, fewer than one psychiatrist per 500,000 people, and only a limited number of psychologists, psychiatric nurses, social workers and other essential members of the mental health team. The situation is compounded by a lack of mental health facilities outside Nairobi and other major urban centres, and by underfunded government programmes. This year’s commemoration brings both national and international attention to these systemic gaps, calling for greater government investment, expansion of services at the county level, and integration of mental health care into primary healthcare systems.

Across Kenya, as in much of Africa, young people make up the majority of the population, yet they face rising mental health challenges linked to unemployment, academic pressure, social media, relationships and other stressors. The day should, therefore, serve as a platform to engage students, teachers and parents in mental health education, promote peer counselling and school-based mental health initiatives, and offer targeted support for vulnerable groups such as those with special needs, survivors of domestic violence and refugees, who often face unique psychological burdens.

Kenyans can take pride in the Mental Health (Amendment) Act, 2022, which marked a major step forward in improving access to and rights around mental healthcare. The day should further strengthen efforts by NGOs, professionals and activists to push for full implementation of the Act and encouraging counties to develop localised mental health action plans.

The day may have passed, but every individual, community and organisation should continue to advocate for a society that truly cares about mental health.

Dr Mutisya is a consultant psychiatrist