The Standard

Why you should treat alcoholism as a medical emergency

By Dr Catherine Syengo Mutisya | Sep. 15, 2025
Why you should treat alcoholism as a medical emergency

Many people assume that because they don’t consume alcoholic beverages daily, they are okay with weekend drinking of alcohol, regardless of the amounts.

It is therefore important to understand what binge drinking is.

Binge drinking is characterized by episodic, intermittent heavy alcohol consumption within a short period. Such can lead to impaired judgement, increased risk of accidents, alcohol poisoning, and negative effects on physical and mental health.

It can also lead to compulsive behaviours such as drunk driving and unprotected sexual contact.

According to most dietary guidelines, adults who choose to drink should limit their intake to two drinks or less in a day for men and one drink or less in a day for women.

It is safest to avoid alcohol altogether if you are taking medications that interact with alcohol, managing a medical condition that can be made worse by drinking, under the age of 21, those suffering from alcohol use disorder (AUD), or are unable to control the amount they drink and those who are pregnant or planning to be pregnant. 

On September 10, the world united to mark World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) and it is important to remember that alcohol misuse is associated with a 94 per cent increase in the risk of death by suicide.

As a depressant, alcohol can worsen feelings of loneliness and depression. It can also enhance aggression, influence decision-making, and lower inhibitions. People with a family history of alcohol use disorder should remember that they are genetically predisposed to the same problem.

Recognizing when alcohol consumption becomes problematic is essential for both ourselves and those around us.

If we, or our loved ones, are struggling with severe alcohol use disorder or engaging in regular binge drinking, getting the right professional help and support is crucial.

A correct diagnosis that teases out the problem and its extent of the problem is essential. Alcohol use disorder can coexist with other mental health problems like anxiety and depression.

At times, it is hard to tell which is the egg and which is the chicken. Medical laboratory tests and physical examination can also reveal medical complications like liver function derangement, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, deranged lipid profile, and even alcohol related memory loss.

Alcohol withdrawal can be very severe and, if untreated or incorrectly managed, could even lead to death.

It is therefore important to treat alcohol withdrawal as a medical emergency.

Facilities without proper medical personnel should therefore refer severe cases to the facilities with adequate personnel and appropriate medical commodities.

Various treatment options are available, including therapy, support groups, and medical interventions. 

Dr Mutisya is a consultant psychiatrist with 25 years of medical practice experience

.

.

Affordable politics: From shelter dream to 2027 poll campaign tool
By Graham Kajilwa 3 hrs ago
Affordable politics: From shelter dream to 2027 poll campaign tool
Type 1 Diabetes: Inside teen's life where every prick means survival
By Sharon Wanga 3 hrs ago
Type 1 Diabetes: Inside teen's life where every prick means survival
Gigantomastia: When breast growth becomes a health burden
By Ryan Kerubo 3 hrs ago
Gigantomastia: When breast growth becomes a health burden
Teachers promised 20 pc? What the law says on allocation of Boma Yangu units
By Jacinta Mutura 3 hrs ago
Teachers promised 20 pc? What the law says on allocation of Boma Yangu units
.

