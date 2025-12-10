How Vision 2030 support catapulted Kibugu, Wafula to prestigious Sunshine Tour series

Vipingo Ridge's Naomi Wafula follows the path of her teeshot during the third round of the 7th leg of the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing at VetLab Sports Club on 4th November. [Sunshine Development Tour]

Kenyan golf is experiencing a historic rise as young golf players, Njoroge Kibugu and Naomi Wafula, secured full playing cards on the prestigious Sunshine Tour and Sunshine Ladies Tour, marking the first time Kenyan golfers have directly qualified for these elite international circuits.

Their remarkable achievements reflect not only personal dedication but also the impact of a structured, multi-year investment in golf development led by the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat, working together with key corporate partners and national golf institutions.