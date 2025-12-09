×
Powell powers his way to Nanyuki title

By Mose Sammy | Dec. 9, 2025
Michael Kiruti in action during the Nanyuki Mall Golf tournament at the Nanyuki Sports Club, December 6, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

A record-breaking attendance of 132 golfers graced the nine-hole, Nanyuki Sports Club layout for the 16th edition of the Nanyuki Mall golf tournament. The annual event, which also featured the coronation of the Mount Kenya District League (MKDL) champions saw a phenomenal turnout.

Initiated three years ago by captains of the three sister clubs- Nanyuki, Nyeri Golf Club, and Nyahururu Sports Club-the league has rapidly matured, now attracting a minimum of 15 teams per event and remaining as a beacon of inclusivity for juniors, ladies, and all handicap levels.

In a thrilling conclusion to the 2025 season, the Nanyuki Sports Club clinched the Mount Kenya District League title for the second consecutive year, showcasing consistent excellence.

"This year's event has surpassed all expectations, marking another successful year for golf in our region," noted Michael Kiruti, Director - Nanyuki Mall.

In the main category, Kevin Powell powered his way to victory in a fierce competition for the top accolade. Playing off a handicap of 27, Powell secured the title with a commanding score of 44 stableford points.

The men’s category saw a close battle, with Jack Muriungi, playing off a handicap of 14, edging out his competitors to claim the Men’s winner prize on countback, also tallying 39 stableford points. The Men’s winner, second prize, went to Cyprian Bundi playing off -3, who matched the 39-point score. With Captain Michael Mwirigi taking the Men’s winner third prize with 38 stableford points.

Leading the Ladies category in the title hunt was Rose Komu, playing off a handicap of 20, who showcased her skills to clinch the Lady winner prize with 38 stableford points, ahead of Purity Githui, who settled for the Lady winner second-place finish with 35 stableford points.

Limuru Country Club Chairman, Peter Kinuthia, delivered a masterclass, shooting a superb 73 Gross, playing off handicap 2 off the stick. The Junior prize was won by Will Wambugu, who posted 36 stableford points.

The Guest Winner was Moses Karuga (8), who carded an excellent 40 points. Fred Kamotho and Jane Ngobia were the Longest Drive Man and Lady winners, respectively.

Macro questions as universal declaration of human rights turns 77
Opinion
By Dennis Kabaara
1 hr ago
Opinion
By John Mbadi
1 hr ago
Newsbeat
By Joan Oyiela
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
By John Mbadi 1 hr ago
