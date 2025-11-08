Wangai, Wafula lead Kenyan charge at Sunshine Development Tour

Vipingo Ridge's Naom Wafula follows the path of her tee shot during the the seventh leg of the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing at VetLab Sports Club on November 4, 2025. [Sunshine Tour]

Kenyan golfers are approaching the eighth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour—East Africa Swing with confidence and renewed determination as the Tour moves to the par-72 Limuru Country Club for the Betika Masters, taking place from today to Tuesday.

The tournament arrives just days after a thrilling VetLab leg, where several Kenyan golfers delivered strong performances and secured valuable world ranking and Safari Tour Order of Merit points in their quest for qualification to the 2026 Magical Kenya Open.

With 88 professional and elite amateur golfers from across Africa expected in Limuru, the field promises intense competition and high-quality golf.

Among the Kenyan golfers gearing up for the challenge is John Wangai, the chairman of the Professional Golfers of Kenya, who finished runner-up at VetLab.

Wangai says he feels mentally and technically ready for the demands of Limuru’s layout.

“I’m feeling like I’m in good control of my game now and I’m looking forward to playing even better at Limuru,” he said.

“Limuru resembles my home club, Sigona, in terms of layout and weather. Because of that, I’m really working on accuracy off the tee, placing the ball exactly where it should be, because that’s what Limuru demands.”

Wangai added that his driving and putting have given him the most confidence heading into the event.

“Driving and putting are keeping me going; they’re the strongest part of my game at the moment. The Sunshine Development Tour gives us a platform to play more, to improve, and to earn opportunities to progress to the Sunshine Tour and even bigger tours like the DP World Tour," said Wangai.

Reflecting on lessons learnt from the VetLab event, Wangai highlighted the mental side of competition.

“The main lesson for me was staying in the moment, even when under pressure and being patient throughout the round," he said.

Also heading into Limuru in high spirits is Naom Wafula, the only woman who made the cut at VetLab and one of the most promising female golfers in the region.

Wafula says she is determined to build on the momentum she has gained from recent events.

“I’m feeling really confident overall about my game right now, and that’s definitely a big plus heading into Limuru,” Wafula said.

“I want to carry the same energy, focus, and determination that I had at VetLab into this next event.”

Wafula noted that Limuru’s cold and wet conditions demand careful preparation.

“Limuru can be quite cold and wet, which is very different from the weather at the Coast. The last time I played there, I actually got sick, so this time I’m much better prepared. Golf takes us to different climates, and I’m learning to adapt quickly whether it’s hot, windy, or freezing," she said.

The mixed-gender format of the Sunshine Development Tour has also been instrumental in her development.

“Competing in a mixed field with the men means a lot to me. It’s a great challenge, and it pushes me to grind harder, stay sharp, and improve every day. It’s helping me become a stronger, more complete player," said Wafula.

Looking ahead to Limuru, Wafula’s focus remains clear and steady.

“My goal is to give it my all, take it one shot at a time, and stay patient. I want to keep building on the momentum I have," she said.

She added that the Tour has played a major role in her long-term aspirations.

“I aspire to play in bigger international events, and the SDT–EAS has been an amazing pathway. The competition level is high and it’s preparing me for the challenges ahead. I’m very grateful for the opportunities, this Tour is taking me steps closer to my dreams," she concluded.