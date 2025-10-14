Okanya wins in Kakamega as Ogutu triumphs at VetLab

Cedric Konzolo in action during the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the nine-hole, Kakamega Sports Club, October 11, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

The powerhouse team of Jack Songwa, Allan Muhando, Cedric Konzolo and Julius Oketch put up a masterclass of synergy and skill and conquered the highly competitive KCB East Africa Golf Tour team title at the Kakamega Sports Club over the weekend.

Their combined score of 112 stableford points was enough to edge out their closest rivals in a nail-biting finish.

Trailing by a single point, the formidable squad of Victor Muhando, Phabian Isese, Jimmy Akhonya, and Emmanuel Mbakaya secured a commendable second place with 111 stableford points.

The sheer depth of the field, which drew 112 top-tier golfers from Nyanza, Uganda, Eldoret, Ruiru, and beyond, underscored the magnitude of the champions’ achievement.

“It is such a special feeling to emerge victorious against some of the best golfers here,” an elated Songwa said during the awards ceremony.

“We arrived determined, pushed ourselves as a team, and worked hard to stay ahead. Our focus now shifts to the grand finale, where we aim to bring home the overall prize.”

While the team event crowned the collective, it was Uganda’s Ben Okanya who shone brightest on the individual leaderboard.

Okanya delivered a dazzling performance, carding an impressive 41 stableford points to claim the coveted overall individual winner title for the day.

Robertson Osongale claimed the top spot with 38 stableford points in the men competition, winning a tight race against Ben Okumu on countback.

Nandi Bears Club Lydia Jebichii was the lady winner with 38 stableford points, closely followed by Beatrice Bisonga Nakuru Golf Club with 37 stableford points.

In the speciality contest, Cedric Konzolo and Lydia Jebichii proved they had the longest drive in the men’s and ladies’ categories while A Shiteswa landed the ball closest to the pin for a well-deserved prize.

The next generation was also on display, with Derek Axel winning the junior category with 37 stableford points and Silvanus Otiendo emerging as the guest winner with 30 stableford points.

Among the KCB’s own, Allan Kirui was triumphant with 37 stableford points, winning against Prisca Chebet. The next stop for the tournament is Limuru Country Club on October 18.

At the VetLab Sports Club, Francis Ogutu stole the show, clinching the prestigious Mwai Kibaki Trophy tournament after scoring 43 stableford points.

The men’s category saw Peter Kiige take the top spot with a score of 41 stableford points, while Gulraaj Sehmi finished as the runner-up with 40 stableford points.

In the ladies’ division, Grace Waiganjo won with 37 stableford points. She was closely followed by Nellius Kariuki who posted 36 stableford points.

Veteran golfers also had their moment, with Joe Kisolo claiming the senior winner title on 37 stableford points, just ahead of Rohit Shah with 36 stableford points. Nawenxuan Lie, chalked 35 stableford points to lift the junior prize.

The sponsors’ commitment was matched by their performance on the course. Sylvester Kinyor impressed in the sponsor winner category, carding 39 stableford points. The staff prize was won by Phane Kerubo with 36 stableford points.

Guest golfers were not to be outdone, as Craig Oyugi led the way to become the guest winner with 39 stableford points. Patrick Nguyo earned the special category prize with 38 stableford points.

The tournament’s skill challenge provided for extra excitement as Steve D’Souza bagged the longest drive men prize while Chemutei Kenei won in the ladies’ category.

In the nearest to pin men contest, Ken Mariga led the men, while Isabel Imbunye won the lady prize.