Impressive Gichigi swings to victory at Sigona Golf Club

October 11, 2025.

Zipporah Gichigi emerged the overall winner of the Igeria & Ngugi Partners Classic held on Saturday at the Sigona Golf Club. Gichigi posted an impressive 40 points to claim the top prize in a highly competitive field.

The event, which attracted top golfers from around the region, saw players battle tough fairways and windy conditions, but Gichigi’s consistency proved decisive.

Speaking after her victory, a delighted Gichigi said her calm approach and accurate putting made the difference.

“I focused on staying calm and playing each hole as it came. The greens were a bit tricky, but I managed to control my shots well. It feels great to win among such talented golfers,” Gichigi said.

Jane Njau finished runners-up with 38 points, while Bharat Zakharia came in third with 37 points.

In Division 2, Lewis Muriithi carded 41 points to top his category, while Trevor Kimenye clinched the guest winner title with 40 points.

Guest runner-up went to Siphra Nyongesa, who also impressed with her long drive to win in the ladies’ category.

Anand Chandarana was crowned gross winner after returning a score of 78 gross, while George Mukundi took home the sponsor title with 35 points.

Charis Waqo and E. Mumira claimed the first nine and second nine prizes respectively, both scoring 22 points.

In the special categories, Bhupinder Sehmi won the nearest to pin (Men) award, while Faith Kanana claimed the women’s catergory.