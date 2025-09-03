Lejirma ready for SportsBiz Africa Championship in Kigali

John Lejirma in past action at Golf Park Kenya. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya’s top amateur golfer, John Lejirma of Royal Nairobi Golf Club, has set his sights firmly on making a strong impression at the SportsBiz Africa Golf Championship.

The event which is the fifth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing is set to tee off today at Kigali Golf Resort & Villas.

Lejirma, who has been one of the standout amateurs across the Swing so far, believes his preparation and growing experience from the earlier tournaments will give him a strong platform to compete against an elite field of professionals from across Africa.

He has already proven his pedigree by finishing second at the Ruiru leg, where he took veteran Dismas Indiza to a dramatic playoff, further cementing his reputation as one of the brightest prospects in East African golf.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Lejirma said his approach has been centered on keeping things simple and disciplined.

“My preparation has been about keeping things simple. I’ve been working on my consistency, sharpening my short game, and staying mentally strong, and I’m looking forward to competing at my best.”

He added that his technical focus has been on two specific areas of his game that could give him the edge in Kigali.

“I’ve really been working on my putting and approach play from 150 yards coming down. I feel those improvements will give me a good chance this week.”

Having already tested himself against some of the best players in the region during the Thika and Ruiru events, Lejirma says that the chance to go toe-to-toe with seasoned professionals has been both humbling and motivating.

“Testing my game as an amateur is always a huge opportunity. Playing against experienced pros pushes me to raise my own level and shows me exactly where I need to improve. It’s motivating because you get to measure your game against some of the very best.”

The 2025 Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing has provided a rare platform for amateurs like Lejirma, as the events carry not just Sunshine Development Tour order of merit points but also Official World Golf Ranking points and World Amateur Golf Ranking points.