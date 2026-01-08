AFC Leopards beat Nairobi United to move top of league table

AFC Leopards players celebrate a goal during a past FKF Premier League match at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi on April 26, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

AFC Leopards moved top of the SportPesa Premier League table on Wednesday after seeing off Nairobi United 2-0 in a rescheduled midweek match played at Nyayo National Stadium.

Ingwe had lost 1-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz last weekend and were seeking to return to winning ways while Naibois were fresh from a 3-1 win over Shabana at Gusii Stadium.

Despite the contrasting results, Leopards bounced back to winning ways against the league's newbies.

Kelly Madada's strike and a first-half own goal were enough to hand Leopards maximum points that lifted them above their nemesis Gor Mahia in the standings.

Ingwe now sit top with 27 points, a point more than K’Ogalo who thrashed bottom-placed Kariobangi Sharks 4-1 on Tuesday at Kasarani.

Harambee Stars midfielder Ben Stanley Omondi, Felix Oluoch, Samuel Kapen and international import Ebenezer Adu-Kwaw were all on target for Gor who temporarily sat the top.

Former Highway High School star Humphrey Aroko scored the consolation goal for Sharks who are flirting with relegation after 15 matches.

Nairobi United remain ninth with 19 points while Sharks are bottom of the table with 12 points, two points off the safety zone.

AFC Leopards lead the standings followed by Gor Mahia and then Kakamega Homeboyz and Tusker tied on 24 points each follow.

Shabana and Kenya Police are fifth and sixth respectively with 23points and 22 points while KCB sit seventh with 21 points same as Posta Rangers who are eighth.