Austine Odhiambo leaves Gor Mahia for Lebanese giants Nejmeh SC, pens emotional farewell

Kenya's midfielder Austine Odhiambo Otieno (C) shoots the ball as Democratic Republic of Congo's defender Magloire Ntambwe Kalonji (R) attempts to block during the African Nations Championship (CHAN) group stage at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, on August 3, 2025. [SIMON MAINA / AFP]

Harambee Stars midfielder Austine Odhiambo has completed a move from Gor Mahia to Lebanese Premier League side Nejmeh SC.

The transfer ends weeks of speculation that had linked the highly rated playmaker with clubs in Belgium and Asia, and marks his first stint outside Kenyan football.

Nejmeh confirmed the signing through their official Facebook page, welcoming Odhiambo to Beirut with an exciting message that underlined their confidence in his ability to deliver on the pitch.

The move comes on the back of an outstanding spell at Gor Mahia, where Odhiambo established himself as the most creative player in the FKF Premier League over the past two seasons.

The transfer follows a remarkable 2023/24 campaign in which Odhiambo was crowned KPL Most Valuable Player after inspiring K'Ogalo to a record-extending 21st league title, contributing double figures in both goals and assists.

Odhiambo wrote a heartfelt farewell message on social media to Gor Mahia fans after his move to Lebanese giants Nejmeh SC.

"Today I bid farewell to this club that has been a home to me for the past three years, this was not an easy decision but I’m moving on to a new challenge in my career. I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and everyone of you for your unwavering support. We have shared countless memories, celebrated victories,faced challenges together and I will cherish those moments forever. To the FANS all I can say is thank you. You supported me even in my lowest moments. You will forever remain special to me. I extend thanks to my teammates for their support and making me better as person,” he posted.

His switch to Nejmeh offers a platform for greater international exposure, as the Beirut-based club is a regular contender in domestic competitions and regional tournaments, such as the AFC Cup.

Odhiambo will also find familiar faces at his new club, joining fellow Harambee Stars players Teddy Akumu and Masoud Juma.

Coached by Tunisian tactician Radhi Jaïdi, Nejmeh have looked to East Africa to add technical quality to their squad, and Odhiambo’s vision, composure and passing range are expected to strengthen their midfield.