FIFA lifts development funding freeze for FKF after governance improvements

Football Kenya Federation President Hussein Mohammed and FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a past event. [Hussein Mohammed, Facebook]

FIFA has officially resumed development funding for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), marking a significant step in Kenya’s journey to meet global football governance standards.

In a letter dated December 15, 2025, FIFA’s Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee (GACC) informed FKF General-Secretary Harold Ndege that standard FIFA Forward development funding would restart with immediate effect.

The decision follows the positive assessment of FKF’s governance reforms and the successful completion of the federation’s 2024 central audit review.

FKF President Hussein Mohammed welcomed the move, calling it a strong vote of confidence in the federation’s ongoing reforms. He stressed that progress is being made “step by step” through strengthened governance, improved financial management, and restored credibility at all levels.

Mohammed credited the breakthrough to the FKF’s collective efforts, highlighting discipline and accountability as pivotal drivers. He added that resources would be used transparently and exclusively for football development, reaffirming the federation’s commitment to meeting FIFA’s requirements.

The funding freeze in Kenya traces back to November 2021, when the government dissolved FKF’s elected leadership amid concerns over financial mismanagement, governance shortcomings, and accountability. A caretaker committee was installed to oversee football affairs, and FIFA subsequently suspended FKF in February 2022 due to perceived government interference and governance risks. Although the suspension was lifted in November 2022 after the caretaker committee stepped aside, FIFA maintained heightened oversight and kept development funding on hold until compliance standards were fully satisfied.

Elkhan Mammadov, FIFA’s Chief Member Associations Officer, noted that the GACC evaluated FKF under Article 15 of the FIFA Forward Development Programme Regulations. The assessment considered how well FKF implemented corrective measures and the outcomes of the 2024 central audit. FIFA stated that, given the federation’s positive steps and audit results, FKF’s case was “positively reviewed.”

With the funding reinstated, FKF will operate under monthly reporting requirements to FIFA until at least the next GACC meeting in March 2026, ensuring ongoing oversight as the federation continues its governance and financial reforms.