×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Harambee Starlets up seven spots to 133 in latest FIFA rankings

By Robert Abong'o | Dec. 11, 2025
Harambee Starlets celebrate in a past match [Harambee Starlets, Facebook]

The Kenya women's national football team, Harambee Starlets, have risen seven positions in the latest FIFA rankings for women. 

Starlets sealed their qualification to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a double victory over Gambia in October. 

Under coach Beldine Odemba, the team navigated two challenging WAFCON qualification rounds, including an away win against Tunisia and a 4-1 aggregate victory over The Gambia.

Preparation for WAFCON 2026 included two international friendlies with higher-ranked Algeria. Odemba identified key areas for improvement to enhance performance ahead of the tournament.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Star striker Mwanalima Adam scored in both Algeria friendlies, showcasing the team’s attacking threat.

The Starlets’ leadership also stressed turning competitive experiences into a stronger, more cohesive unit rather than mere participation.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Harambee Starlets FIFA rankings
.

Latest Stories

Joseph Styles: Budding host opens up on love, radio, life in the spotlight
Joseph Styles: Budding host opens up on love, radio, life in the spotlight
Entertainment
By Ronald Kipruto
4 hrs ago
Why lighter tax burden on workers is good for the economy
Opinion
By Raimond Molenje
4 hrs ago
Kenya to share only aggregate health data with U.S. under Sh323bn deal
National
By Mercy Kahenda
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

E is the new A as girls outshine boys in pioneer Grade 9 exams
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
E is the new A as girls outshine boys in pioneer Grade 9 exams
No jubilation as parents struggle with meaning of KJSEA results
By Standard Team 4 hrs ago
No jubilation as parents struggle with meaning of KJSEA results
New dawn as 'first-born' class of CBE transitions to senior school
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
New dawn as 'first-born' class of CBE transitions to senior school
Gachagua: Tribalism is a false narrative to distract Kenyans
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
Gachagua: Tribalism is a false narrative to distract Kenyans
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved