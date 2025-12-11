Harambee Starlets up seven spots to 133 in latest FIFA rankings

Harambee Starlets celebrate in a past match [Harambee Starlets, Facebook]

The Kenya women's national football team, Harambee Starlets, have risen seven positions in the latest FIFA rankings for women.

Starlets sealed their qualification to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a double victory over Gambia in October.

Under coach Beldine Odemba, the team navigated two challenging WAFCON qualification rounds, including an away win against Tunisia and a 4-1 aggregate victory over The Gambia.

Preparation for WAFCON 2026 included two international friendlies with higher-ranked Algeria. Odemba identified key areas for improvement to enhance performance ahead of the tournament.

Star striker Mwanalima Adam scored in both Algeria friendlies, showcasing the team’s attacking threat.

The Starlets’ leadership also stressed turning competitive experiences into a stronger, more cohesive unit rather than mere participation.