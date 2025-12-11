×
Bandari FC sack head coach Mohamed Borji

By Robert Abong'o | Dec. 11, 2025
Bandari have sacked head coach Mohamed Borji and his assistant Tarik Bendamou [Bandari FC, Facebook]

Bandari Football Club have parted ways with head coach Mohamed Borji and his assistant Tarik Bendamou.

The Mombasa-based club, through a statement shared on their socials, said the decision was made following a review of the team’s technical direction.

Acting CEO Tony Kibwana revealed the club would announce new changes in the coming days.

Coach Razak Siwa will oversee the upcoming match.

Days ago, the Kenya Ports Authority dissolved Bandari’s 18-member Board of Trustees as part of a broader club restructuring to bolster FKF Premier League performance, appointing Kibwana as Acting CEO to oversee the transition and groundwork for a new board, following recent coaching changes and ongoing competitive challenges.

The 18-member Board of Trustees, chaired by Stephen Toya, had been in place since March 2025.

