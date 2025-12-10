Ivory Coast recall former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha for AFCON title defence

Ivory Coast’s Wilfred Zaha reacts during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Group H qualifying match against Lesotho played in Soweto, South Africa on June 9, 2022. [Phill Magakoe / AFP]

Defending champions Ivory Coast have recalled 33-year-old former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Zaha, who now plays for Major League Soccer club Charlotte, was included in a 26-man squad that will face Mozambique, Cameroon and Gabon in Group F.

He was excluded from the Elephants squad last year when hosts Ivory Coast squeezed into the knockout stage, then went on to beat Nigeria 2-1 in the final in Abidjan.

"We need experienced players. In the case of Zaha, his ability to beat defenders and his current form worked in his favour," coach Emerse Fae said while announcing the squad on Ivorian TV.

Zaha, who made just four appearances in two years with Manchester United before returning to Palace on loan and later permanently, was capped twice by England before switching international allegiance.

Slovenia-based midfielder Jean-Michael Seri has also been recalled after a lengthy injury absence that prevented him playing for Ivory Coast since October last year.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is one of four Premier League players included for the title defence. Aston Villa striker Evann Guessand is one of two standby players.

Sunderland winger Simon Adingra, part of the 2024 AFCON-winning squad, and Spain-based former Arsenal striker Nicolas Pepe failed to make the cut.

"Simon is struggling to earn a starting spot at Sunderland and we will have to do without his qualities," said Fae.

Ivory Coast are seeking a fourth AFCON title having won the premier African football competition in 1992 and 2015, both after marathon penalty shootouts with Ghana, and 2024.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana (Caykur Rizespor/TUR), Mohamed Kone (Charleroi/BEL), Alban Lafont (Panathinaikos/GRE)

Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG), Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Ousmane Diomande (Sporting/POR), Guela Doue (Strasbourg/FRA), Ghislain Konan (Gil Vicente/POR), Odilon Kossounou (Atalanta/ITA), Evan Ndicka (Roma/ITA), Christopher Operi (Istanbul Basaksehir/TUR), Armel Zohouri (Iberia 1999/GEO)

Midfielders: Seko Fofana (Rennes/FRA), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Metz/FRA), Christ Inao Oulai (Trabzonspor/TUR), Franck Kessie (Al Ahli/KSA), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest), Jean-Michael Seri (Maribor/SLO)

Forwards: Vakoun Bayo (Udinese/ITA), Oumar Diakite (Cercle Brugge/BEL), Amad Diallo (Manchester Utd/ENG), Yan Diomande (Leipzig/GER), Sebastien Haller (Utrecht/NED), Jean-Philippe Krasso (Paris FC/FRA), Bazoumana Toure (Hoffenheim/GER), Wilfried Zaha (Charlotte/USA)