How Mashemeji Derby threw Premier league race wide open

Gor Mahia's Felix Oluoch and Mark Shaban celebrate their win against Posta Rangers during Sportpesa Premier League match at Nyayo National stadium. Oct 26, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The 98th Mashemeji Derby might have not lived up to the expected goal fest last Sunday, but AFC Leopards' narrow 1-0 win over Gor Mahia has thrown the 2025-2026 SportPesa Premier League title battle wide open.

Julius Masaba’s first half strike was enough to hand Ingwe their first win over K’Ogalo in two years, lifting Leopards to sixth with 17 points.

The victory was sweeter for head coach Fred Ambani, the Ingwe legend who has now extended his unbeaten record in the Mashemeji Derby — both as a player and as a coach.

When Ambani was a player for the blue and white side between 1997 and 2001, he never lost to Gor, and last season, he guided his side to two draws.

For Gor Mahia, the defeat came at a difficult time.

Only days after losing 4-1 to newcomers APS Bomet, K’Ogalo were desperate to bounce back and reclaim top spot.

Instead, they stay second with 19 points after 10 matches, one behind leaders Kenya Police, who have played the same number of games.

Interestingly, from top spot to relegation zone, every team is separated by just one point, with a team deep in the danger zone capable of climbing to the bottom half table with a win and vice versa for a middle table team if they lose. In fact, only eight points separate top spot and 17th spot.

Gor’s defeat left the title race wide open, with the top six teams also separated with a point.

Police lead with 20 points, Gor are second with 19, Homeboyz have 19, while Shabana have 18, Tusker 18 and Leopards (17).

Meanwhile, Gor coach Charles Akonnor has apologised to fans after losing to Leopards.

The Ghanaian tactician revealed the derby meant a lot to him, calling to quick reaction from the boys before their next match.

“I am deeply sorry that we lost because this match meant a lot to me as a coach in my career,” said Akonnor.

“The fact that we have lost, we don’t have any excuse. This is a match that meant a lot to both teams. In order to move on and be better, we have to try and win our next matches.”