FKF keen to see Harambee Starlets qualify for the 2028 Olympics

Harambee Starlets celebrate after scoring in a past match. [Harambee Starlets, X]

After Junior Starlets made history last year by becoming the first Kenyan side to feature at a Fifa World Cup, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is keen to see women make another milestone by qualifying for the 2028 Olympics to be held in Los Angeles, USA.

Women football has been on a steady rise in the country with the national teams excelling in different competitions.

Junior Starlets under the tutelage of head coach Mildred Cheche last year put Kenya on the global map after making their debut in the Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup staged in the Dominican Republic. Though they exited the competition at the group stage, the juniors made a mark by beating Mexico 2-1 in their last pool match.

Last month, the senior national team Harambee Starlets secured their return to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) after nine years in the cold. They will represent the country at the 2026 Wafcon set for March 17 to April 3 in Morocco.

Kenya beat Gambia 4-1 on aggregate in the final round of qualifiers to book their slot at the now expanded championship that will feature 16 points up from 12 in previous edition.

The Kenyan women continue to shine with Rising Starlets still in the race for a ticket to the 2026 Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup. This is after they beat Ethiopia 5-1 on aggregate in the second round qualifiers. They are set to play Tanzania in a two-legged third round duel in February next year for a place in the fourth round.

These growing achievements are a testament to potential in women’s football.

FKF president Hussein Mohammed affirmed the federation’s commitment to development of women football by putting measures in place to ensure that they prepare well and qualify for international competitions among them LA2028.

“It’s all about preparations, partnerships and consistency. So far, we have provided the best environment for our national teams both senior and junior for men and women to excel,” Mohammed said.

He added that the federation has created an enabling environment for athletes and coaches and are also rewarding player efforts.

“We have given them adequate time for preparation time, empowered the coaches with independence to make sure that they select players on merit. We have upped our game in terms of incentives and bonuses. Recently, President William Ruto, has taken the initiative to reward best performing teams and athletes across all disciplines. All this together will give us a very good chance of qualifying for the Olympics," said Mohammed.

With Junior Starlets coach Cheche deputising her Rising Starlets equal Jackline Juma and the latter assisting Harambee Starlets tactician Beldine Odemba, FKF seem to have devised an effective strategy that could take the women’s game to greater heights. This has enabled a smooth transition for players from the junior team all the way up to the senior team. If the current structures are maintained Kenya will surely have a formidable Under-23 team for the Olympic qualifiers and the quadrennial event itself.