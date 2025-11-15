Struggling bankers drop points once again with a draw against Bidco United

KCB’s struggles in the SportPesa Premier League continued on Friday after the bankers were held to a goalless draw by Bidco United at the Kasarani Annex , extending their winless run to five matches.
The result piles more pressure on head coach Robert Matano after his charges collected apaltry two points in their last five fixtures.
The bankers, who came into the clash desperate to bounce back after a string of disappointing outings, failed once again to convert clear scoring chances despite dominating large spells of the match.
A visibly frustrated Matano faulted his forwards for their lack of sharpness in the final third, noting that poor decision-making and inadequate teamwork had cost them potential victories.
“Our attacking has been a bit low. There is no good connection because the players are not using their chances well. One point is acceptable, but not good enough,” Matano Said.
On the opposite end, Bidco United head coach Anthony Akhulia expressed satisfaction with the draw, describing it as a positive outcome.
Akhulia, however, admitted his team must address their own struggles in front of goal, having failed to score in their last three matches.
“We are happy with the point, but our target remains scoring goals. We must break that barrier because going several matches without a goal is not good for the team,” Akhulia said.
The result leaves Bidco United unmoved in sixth position with 12 points, while KCB are 15th with eight points.
KCB take on Mara Sugar in their next league fixture.