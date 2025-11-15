Struggling bankers drop points once again with a draw against Bidco United

‎ KCB and Bidco United players in action during their SportPesa Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on November 14, 2025. [KCB FC Medial]

‎KCB’s struggles in the SportPesa Premier League continued on Friday after the bankers were held to a goalless draw by Bidco United at the Kasarani Annex , extending their winless run to five matches.

‎The result piles more pressure on head coach Robert Matano after his charges collected apaltry two points in their last five fixtures.

‎The bankers, who came into the clash desperate to bounce back after a string of disappointing outings, failed once again to convert clear scoring chances despite dominating large spells of the match.

‎A visibly frustrated Matano faulted his forwards for their lack of sharpness in the final third, noting that poor decision-making and inadequate teamwork had cost them potential victories.

‎“Our attacking has been a bit low. There is no good connection because the players are not using their chances well. One point is acceptable, but not good enough,” Matano Said.

‎On the opposite end, Bidco United head coach Anthony Akhulia expressed satisfaction with the draw, describing it as a positive outcome.

‎Akhulia, however, admitted his team must address their own struggles in front of goal, having failed to score in their last three matches.

‎“We are happy with the point, but our target remains scoring goals. We must break that barrier because going several matches without a goal is not good for the team,” Akhulia said.

‎The result leaves Bidco United unmoved in sixth position with 12 points, while KCB are 15th with eight points.

‎KCB take on Mara Sugar in their next league fixture.