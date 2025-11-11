Will Gor control KPL matters to successful end?

Gor Mahia's Shariff Musa against Ulinzi Stars during Spoprtpesa Premier League at Kasarani. Nov 2, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Record Kenyan champion Gor Mahia are showing early signs of reclaiming their lost glory.

This is after K’Ogalo climbed to the summit of the 2025-2026 SportPesa Premier League standings with a game in hand.

Last season, Gor Mahia missed out on both the Premier League title and the FKF Cup, losing the league to Kenya Police and the cup final to National Super League champions Nairobi United, who went on to make history by qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup group stage in their debut appearance.

Gor have bounced back impressively after a shaky start to the Sh20million award season, registering five wins in their opening seven matches. They have 16 points.

The Charles Akonnor-coached side began their campaign with a disappointing 1-0 loss to Bidco United, but since then, K’Ogalo have looked unstoppable.

They have defeated Sofapaka (2-0), KCB (1-0), Posta Rangers (3-0), Mathare United (2-0), and reigning champions Kenya Police (2-0).

That strong run has seen them overtake early pacesetters Kakamega Homeboyz, who are now second with 15 points after eight matches.

Gor’s dominance is not just on the points table, they are leading from all fronts.

Shot stopper Byrne Omondi tops the clean sheet chart with five shutouts, making him the most dependable goalkeeper in the league so far.

In attack, Gor Mahia’s forward Felix Oluoch is joint-top of the scorers’ chart with four goals, sharing the spot with Elli Asieche of Mathare United.

This balance in both defence and attack has made K’Ogalo the most complete side early in the season.

Experience, discipline, and Ghanaian magical tactical approach brought about by coach Akonnor has re-energised the team.

For Akonnor, who is in his first full season as a head coach, this early success is a big statement for doubters and opponents likewise.

Behind Gor and Homeboyz, Nairobi United continue to impress in their debut Premier League season, sitting third with 12 points from six matches.AFC Leopards, Posta Rangers, and Tusker also share 12 points each, making the race for the top four very competitive.

At the bottom end, Kariobangi Sharks, Ulinzi Stars, and APS Bomet are already feeling the pressure.

Sharks and Ulinzi have bagged only one win in eight matches, while APS Bomet sit bottom with five points.

In the individual battles, the top scorer’s race remains tight, with seven players already netting at least three goals.

Apart from Oluoch and Asieche, Boniface Muchiri (Ulinzi), Brian Michira (Shabana), Erick Kapaito (Tusker), Joe Waithira (Murang’a Seal), and Enock Machaka (Nairobi United) are all close behind with three goals each.

Meanwhile, Bidco United’s Issa Emuria, Police’s Job Ochieng, and Mara Sugar’s Evans Omondi have all recorded four clean sheets.