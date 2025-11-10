CAF and PUMA unveil the ITRI, official AFCON 2025 match ball celebrating Morocco's art and unity

ITRI, the official match ball for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 [CafOnline]

CAF (Confédération Africaine de Football) and global sports brand PUMA have introduced the Official Match Ball for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025.

Named ITRI, the ball draws inspiration from Morocco’s centuries‑old zellij tilework, famed for its intricate geometric mosaics, and serves as a symbol of unity and passion across African football.

The name ITRI pays homage to the star motif visible on the Moroccan flag and echoes the star patterns that are central to traditional zellij craftsmanship.

ITRI will first be used in the opening match of AFCON 2025 in Morocco. Its design features reflect Moroccan artistry and culture, with the central star geometry representing ambition, light, and the pursuit of excellence on the biggest stage.

The petal shapes, on the other hand, convey celebration and growth, capturing the festive spirit of AFCON. The circular symmetry embodies the unity of the 24 participating nations.

The ball also incorporates “Flow of Movement” motifs intended to mirror the dynamic rhythm of African football. Its red and green colour palette celebrates passion, hope, and national pride, while paying tribute to Morocco’s national identity.

“The AFCON 2025 ball is crafted for the rhythm of African football. It brings together art, motion, and a design shaped by African spirit and Moroccan craftsmanship. Collaborating with PUMA on a project that unites nations through a shared connection has been a privilege," said Mohamed Ghonemi, CAF Creative Development Manager.

AFCON Morocco 2025 is scheduled to run from December 21, 2025, bringing together Africa’s top national teams for the continent’s premier football competition.