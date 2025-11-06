Harambee Starlets tactician Beldine Odemba crowned October Coach of the Month

Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba has been honoured as the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) and Betika Coach of the Month for October 2025.

The award, announced in Nairobi this afternoon, caps a landmark period for Odemba, after she guided the women’s national team to clinch a historic qualification to the 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

After a February triumph over Tunisia, Kenya completed a 4-1 aggregate victory against The Gambia, earning their return to WAFCON for the first time since 2016, when Cameroon hosted the tournament.

Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba with her Coach of The Month award. [Harambee Starlets, Facebook]

The decision to award Odemba was made by the SJAK panel, with the coach’s name appearing atop a competitive shortlist that included names from across Kenyan sport, such as Kevin Wambua (Shujaa rugby), Musa Benjamin (boxing), Nicholas Muyoti (Nairobi United FC), and others from hockey, rugby, boxing, and triathlon.

Odemba expressed gratitude for the recognition and reiterated her focus on restoring Kenya to the WAFCON stage.

She credited the team’s character and hard work for the milestone and thanked Betika for the award and sponsors for their continued support.

"We've waited for this moment for a long time, and I would like to thank the organisers of this award for believing in the girls and my role as the coach. The girls displayed great character and heart in every inch of the way. It hasn't been easy, though, but we stayed focused and believed in our goal – to bring Kenya back to the WAFCON stage," said Odemba.