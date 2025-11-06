×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Harambee Stars to face former AFCON champions Senegal in Turkey international friendly

By Robert Abong'o | Nov. 6, 2025

Harambee Stars' Ryan Ogam (15) celebrate after scoring openning goal against Morocco in their TotalEnergies CAF 2024 at the Moi International Sports center. Aug 9, 2025.[Jonah Onyango, Standard]  

Kenya’s Harambee Stars will take on Senegal in an international friendly arranged for the FIFA window in November.

The match is scheduled for November 18 at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey, with kickoff at 15:00 GMT (6 pm EAT), the Senegal Football Federation announced.

This fixture marks the first meeting between the two nations since their 2019 AFCON clash in Egypt, where Senegal defeated Kenya 3-0 on the way to reaching the final. Kenya and Senegal also crossed paths in AFCON history, including a 2004 edition encounter that similarly ended with a 3-0 result for Senegal.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Final squad:

Goalkeepers:

  • Byrne Omondi (Gor Mahia)
  • Brian Bwire (Polokwane City)
  • Brian Opondo (Tusker FC)

Defenders:

  • Vincent Harper (Walsall)
  • Sylvester Owino (Gor Mahia)
  • Alphonce Omija (Étoile du Sahel)
  • Michael Kibwage (Gor Mahia)
  • Ronney Onyango (Sogndal)
  • Manzur Suleiman (Nairobi United)
  • Baron Ochieng (Zamalek)

Midfielders:

  • Alpha Onyango (Gor Mahia)
  • Duke Abuya (Yanga)
  • Timothy Ouma (Lech Poznań)
  • Marvin Nabwire (Kenya Police FC)

Attackers:

  • Austin Odhiambo (Gor Mahia)
  • William Lenkupae (VPS)
  • Job Ochieng (Real Sociedad)
  • Boniface Muchiri (Ulinzi Stars)
  • Adam Wilson (New Saints)
  • Aldrine Kibet (Celta Vigo)
  • Ovella Ochieng (Nairobi United)
  • Jonah Ayunga (St Mirren)
  • Ryan Ogam (Wolfsberger)
  • Lawrence Okoth (SJK Seinäjoki)

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Harambee Stars Kenya vs Senegal
.

Latest Stories

Move people from landslide prone areas in Elgeyo Marakwet
Move people from landslide prone areas in Elgeyo Marakwet
Opinion
By Bethwel Kaino
3 hrs ago
Hooray, the Nanyuki-Rumuruti road is getting paved, we'll monitor closely
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
3 hrs ago
The occupational hazards of dealing with thieves, and idiots with overdrawn accounts
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why you ought to be very worried when put in a police cell
By Emmanuel Kipchumba and Francis Ontomwa 3 hrs ago
Why you ought to be very worried when put in a police cell
Nakumatt, NSSF in Sh3.5b lease battle over Hazina Trading Centre
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Nakumatt, NSSF in Sh3.5b lease battle over Hazina Trading Centre
Audit: 6,000 schools have fewer than 100 students, 10 have none
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Audit: 6,000 schools have fewer than 100 students, 10 have none
Tanzania's vote marred by fraud, intimidation and media bias: AU
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
Tanzania's vote marred by fraud, intimidation and media bias: AU
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved