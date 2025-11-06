Harambee Stars to face former AFCON champions Senegal in Turkey international friendly

Harambee Stars' Ryan Ogam (15) celebrate after scoring openning goal against Morocco in their TotalEnergies CAF 2024 at the Moi International Sports center. Aug 9, 2025.[Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya’s Harambee Stars will take on Senegal in an international friendly arranged for the FIFA window in November.

The match is scheduled for November 18 at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey, with kickoff at 15:00 GMT (6 pm EAT), the Senegal Football Federation announced.

This fixture marks the first meeting between the two nations since their 2019 AFCON clash in Egypt, where Senegal defeated Kenya 3-0 on the way to reaching the final. Kenya and Senegal also crossed paths in AFCON history, including a 2004 edition encounter that similarly ended with a 3-0 result for Senegal.

Final squad:

Goalkeepers:

Byrne Omondi (Gor Mahia)

Brian Bwire (Polokwane City)

Brian Opondo (Tusker FC)

Defenders:

Vincent Harper (Walsall)

Sylvester Owino (Gor Mahia)

Alphonce Omija (Étoile du Sahel)

Michael Kibwage (Gor Mahia)

Ronney Onyango (Sogndal)

Manzur Suleiman (Nairobi United)

Baron Ochieng (Zamalek)

Midfielders:

Alpha Onyango (Gor Mahia)

Duke Abuya (Yanga)

Timothy Ouma (Lech Poznań)

Marvin Nabwire (Kenya Police FC)

Attackers: