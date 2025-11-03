×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenya Police and Nairobi United seek redemption in midweek rescheduled fixtures

By Washington Onyango | Nov. 3, 2025

Brian Okoth of Kenya Police FC celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Shabana FC during their FKF Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County on June 15, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Defending champions Kenya Police will hope to kick-start their SportPesa Premier League campaign afresh when they face Sofapaka on Wednesday in a rescheduled midweek match at Police Sacco Stadium, set for 3 pm.

 The Law Enforcers are deep in the relegation zone with only one win from their opening matches.

Their slow start comes after a disappointing CAF Champions League campaign in which they were knocked out by Sudan’s Al Hilal Omdurman on a 4-1 aggregate in the final qualification round.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Police’s only win so far came in a narrow 1-0 victory over APS Bomet. They have drawn goalless against Posta Rangers and Ulinzi Stars. The team’s attack has struggled to find rhythm, while defensive lapses have cost them valuable points.

New coach Dusan Stojanovic, who took charge after the continental exit, has a tough job on his hands as he rebuilds confidence in the squad ahead of their rescheduled match against Sofapaka at the Police Sacco Stadium tomorrow.

Police will be hoping to use the home advantage to kickstart their campaign and climb out of the danger zone.

Elsewhere, newly promoted Nairobi United — popularly known as Naibois — are also experiencing a rough patch after their historic qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

The Dandora-based side was handed a harsh reality check last weekend when they were beaten 3-0 by Sofapaka.

Naibois will host Bandari on Tuesday at the Dandora Stadium, hoping to rediscover their early-season form and move away from the bottom half of the table.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Police SportPesa Premier League Sofapaka
.

Latest Stories

African Union failed Tanzania and Cameroon after elections
African Union failed Tanzania and Cameroon after elections
Opinion
By Basil Nyama
1 hr ago
Ruto will bag Luo votes if he picks Mama Ida as a running-mate
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
1 hr ago
Irony of State's borrowing binge amid increased private sector financing
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Samia blames foreigners for chaos amid regional snub
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Samia blames foreigners for chaos amid regional snub
A new chapter opens as KCSE gives way to KCBE
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
A new chapter opens as KCSE gives way to KCBE
Retired Air Force officer petitions JSC to oust CJ Koome
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Retired Air Force officer petitions JSC to oust CJ Koome
Irony of State's borrowing binge amid increased private sector financing
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Irony of State's borrowing binge amid increased private sector financing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved