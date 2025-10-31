Real Madrid and Barcelona aim to shake off Clasico consequences

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe in action during their La Liga match against Barcelona at the Lluis Companys Stadium in Barcelona, on May 11, 2025. [AFP]

Real Madrid may have beaten Barcelona in last weekend's Clasico, but the game exposed problems in both camps, from the difficulties in dealing with Vinicius to the concerning recent form of the Catalans.

Madrid's Brazil superstar Vinicius finally issued an apology on Wednesday, three days after his team defeated arch-rivals Barca 2-1, following his huff at being substituted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He remonstrated with coach Xabi Alonso and marched off down the tunnel after being hauled off in the 72nd minute and replaced with Rodrygo.

"Today I want to apologise to all Madrid fans for my reaction to being substituted in the Clásico. Just as I have already done in person during today's training, I also want to apologise again to my teammates, club and president," said the 25-year-old, who did not mention Alonso.

The flashpoint comes with negotiations ongoing over a new contract, although his current deal does not expire until 2027.

Vinicius has weighed in with five goals this season in La Liga, although he has been replaced as the main man in the Real squad by Kylian Mbappe, with the Frenchman on 16 goals in 13 appearances in all competitions so far -- after scoring 44 in all competitions in his first season at the club.

Real fans will be hoping Alonso and Vinicius can go some way towards repairing their relationship in time for Saturday's home meeting with struggling Valencia, who are in the relegation zone.

After that, Madrid, who are five points clear of Barcelona at the summit of La Liga, head to Liverpool on Champions League duty.

Hansi Flick's Barca must bounce back at home to Elche on Sunday after suffering a second defeat in their last three domestic outings, a run that has followed a defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

However, the reigning champions are dealing with something of an injury crisis just now -- playmaker Pedri, who was sent off in the Clasico, has now been ruled out for several weeks with a thigh muscle tear.

He joins goalkeepers Joan García and Marc Ter Stegen, as well as Gavi and Raphinha, in the treatment room, while Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo have at least returned to training.

Elsewhere in La Liga this weekend, third-placed Villarreal entertain Rayo Vallecano while fourth-placed Atletico Madrid -- unbeaten in La Liga since losing on the opening weekend -- take on Sevilla.

Real Sociedad, who are languishing just above the drop zone, host Athletic Bilbao in the Basque derby in San Sebastian