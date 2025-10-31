Gor Mahia slapped with Sh300,000 fine for security breaches and crowd trouble vs Bidco

Gor Mahia FC fans in a previous match [Gor Mahia, Facebook]

The Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) Disciplinary Committee has imposed a fine of Sh300,000 on Gor Mahia FC for security lapses and crowd trouble during their SportPesa Premier League match against Bidco United at Kasarani Stadium on September 21, 2025.

In a ruling delivered on Friday, October 31, the committee found the record Kenyan champions guilty of breaching FKF Regulations and the CAF Disciplinary Code, citing failure to ensure adequate safety and order during the match, which they lost 1-0.

Despite the club having outsourced ticketing and access control to third-party vendors, FKF stressed that K'Ogalo retained a non-delegable duty of care to maintain security and discipline on matchdays.

“The Committee reaffirmed that under the Strict Liability standard, a club is responsible for incidents occurring in or around the stadium, irrespective of no fault or negligence,” the federation said in a statement.

It further stated that outsourcing operational functions does not absolve clubs of responsibility under CAF and FIFA disciplinary frameworks. The principle of Vicarious Liability, the statement added, extends a club’s accountability to actions or omissions by contractors or service providers acting on its behalf.

Apart from the fine, the committee issued Gor Mahia a formal warning to enhance crowd management and safety oversight during future fixtures.

FKF warned that any repeat of similar incidents would attract more severe sanctions.

The detailed legal reasoning behind the decision will be released on November 4, 2025, after which the club will have the right to appeal as provided under FKF’s 2024 Rules and Regulations.