×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Togolese international footballer set to play again after breaking neck during match

By AFP | Oct. 28, 2025
Samuel Asamoah looks dejected in a past game between Club Brugge KV and Sint-Truiden VV, Saturday 05 December 2020 in Brugge, [Bruno Fahy/ AFP)

A Togolese international footballer who broke his neck during a match in China has made an extraordinary recovery and may return to playing in a matter of months, his agent and club told AFP on Tuesday.

Samuel Asamoah, 31, ploughed head-first into a pitch-side LED advertising panel after being shoved by an opponent while jostling for the ball earlier this month.

The midfielder's club, second-tier Guangxi Pingguo, said at the time he had fractures in his neck and nerve damage and was at risk of "high-level paraplegia" -- warning his "career may also be seriously affected".

But Asamoah's agent Avram Marius told AFP in a message that "he is ok" and "doing the recovery".

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"In two months he can play normally," he added.

His club was more cautious and put Asamoah's return to football at an estimated "three to six months".

"Currently (Asamoah) is doing some basic strength recovery," a Guangxi representative who wished not to be named told AFP in a separate message.

In a video posted by his team on Friday, Asamoah looked to be walking with ease as he visited a fruit shop.

He shook hands as he met people at an elderly care centre.

"I always thank God for the gift of life," said Asamoah, wearing a neck brace, in the video.

Asamoah spent most of his career in Belgium before moving to China last year.

He has played six times for Togo, according to football statistics website transfermarkt.com.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Samuel Asamoah Samuel Asamoah broken neck
.

Latest Stories

Parliament watchdog pokes holes into Ruto's unrealistic budget math
Parliament watchdog pokes holes into Ruto's unrealistic budget math
Business
By Brian Ngugi
29 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
29 mins ago
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
By Robert Wanjala Kituyi 29 mins ago
Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
By Willis Oketch and James Wanzala 29 mins ago
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
By Lewis Nyaundi 29 mins ago
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 29 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved