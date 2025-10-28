×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Nairobi United to bank at least Sh51 million after CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage qualification

By Robert Abong'o | Oct. 28, 2025
Nairobi United FC players huddle ahead of their penalty shootout against Tunisia's Étoile Sportive Du Sahel [Naibois, Facebook]

Nairobi United sealed a historic qualification to the Group Stage of the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup, delivering a major financial boost and a landmark moment for Kenyan club football.

Under the guidance of coach Nicholas Muyoti, the club progressed after a dramatic Second Preliminary Round second-leg in Sousse, Tunisia, topping Étoile Sportive Du Sahel in a penalty shootout to secure a 7-6 victory.

The Kenyan side entered the return leg with a 2-0 advantage from the first encounter in Nairobi. The Tunisian giants fought back to force a 2–2 aggregate score, sending the tie to spot kicks since no extra time would be played. Nairobi United goalkeeper Kevin Oduor stood tall under pressure, facing taunts and laser distractions from the home crowd. Oduor saved two penalties in the shootout and then converted the decisive kick himself, completing a historic 7–6 victory and sending the visitors through to the Group Stage.

The result not only marks a first for Nairobi United but also delivers a significant financial windfall from CAF. Qualification to the Group Stage guarantees a minimum prize of USD 400,000 (approximately Ksh 51.6 million), a sum allocated to teams finishing third or fourth in their groups. This lifting of the ceiling comes on the back of an initial grant of USD 50,000 (about Ksh 6.4 million) awarded by CAF for the preliminary rounds, bringing the club’s guaranteed earnings to at least USD 450,000 (roughly Ksh 58 million).

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

There is potential for further riches if Nairobi United advance beyond the group stage. The prize ladder advances to USD 550,000, USD 750,000, USD 1 million, and USD 2 million for progression to the knockout rounds, a runners-up finish, or a tournament triumph, respectively.

With the Group Stage secured, Nairobi United now awaits the group draw, scheduled for 3 November, which will reveal their opponents. The club’s ascent from a season in the National Super League to facing continental powerhouses is a resonant narrative for Kenyan football, placing them alongside established names such as Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa, Zesco United of Zambia, and Zamalek of Egypt on the continental stage.

The entire football community in Kenya will be watching keenly as Nairobi United embarks on the next chapter of their continental journey.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nairobi United Naibois
.

Latest Stories

Parliament watchdog pokes holes into Ruto's unrealistic budget math
Parliament watchdog pokes holes into Ruto's unrealistic budget math
Business
By Brian Ngugi
29 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
29 mins ago
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
By Robert Wanjala Kituyi 29 mins ago
Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
By Willis Oketch and James Wanzala 29 mins ago
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
By Lewis Nyaundi 29 mins ago
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 29 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved