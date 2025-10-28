Nairobi United to bank at least Sh51 million after CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage qualification

Nairobi United FC players huddle ahead of their penalty shootout against Tunisia's Étoile Sportive Du Sahel [Naibois, Facebook]

Nairobi United sealed a historic qualification to the Group Stage of the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup, delivering a major financial boost and a landmark moment for Kenyan club football.

Under the guidance of coach Nicholas Muyoti, the club progressed after a dramatic Second Preliminary Round second-leg in Sousse, Tunisia, topping Étoile Sportive Du Sahel in a penalty shootout to secure a 7-6 victory.

The Kenyan side entered the return leg with a 2-0 advantage from the first encounter in Nairobi. The Tunisian giants fought back to force a 2–2 aggregate score, sending the tie to spot kicks since no extra time would be played. Nairobi United goalkeeper Kevin Oduor stood tall under pressure, facing taunts and laser distractions from the home crowd. Oduor saved two penalties in the shootout and then converted the decisive kick himself, completing a historic 7–6 victory and sending the visitors through to the Group Stage.

The result not only marks a first for Nairobi United but also delivers a significant financial windfall from CAF. Qualification to the Group Stage guarantees a minimum prize of USD 400,000 (approximately Ksh 51.6 million), a sum allocated to teams finishing third or fourth in their groups. This lifting of the ceiling comes on the back of an initial grant of USD 50,000 (about Ksh 6.4 million) awarded by CAF for the preliminary rounds, bringing the club’s guaranteed earnings to at least USD 450,000 (roughly Ksh 58 million).

There is potential for further riches if Nairobi United advance beyond the group stage. The prize ladder advances to USD 550,000, USD 750,000, USD 1 million, and USD 2 million for progression to the knockout rounds, a runners-up finish, or a tournament triumph, respectively.

With the Group Stage secured, Nairobi United now awaits the group draw, scheduled for 3 November, which will reveal their opponents. The club’s ascent from a season in the National Super League to facing continental powerhouses is a resonant narrative for Kenyan football, placing them alongside established names such as Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa, Zesco United of Zambia, and Zamalek of Egypt on the continental stage.

The entire football community in Kenya will be watching keenly as Nairobi United embarks on the next chapter of their continental journey.