Ivory Coast seal World Cup berth with dominant 3-0 win over Kenya in Abidjan

Harambee Stars winger Wilson Lenkupae challenged by Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahima Sangare during their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at the Alassane Ouattara Ebimpé Olympic Stadium in Abidjan [Cote d'Ivoire]

Ivory Coast last night booked their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada with a commanding 3-0 victory over Kenya in their final Group F clash on Tuesday at the Alassane Ouattara Ebimpé Olympic Stadium in Abidjan.

The result secured the reigning AFCON champions’ return to the world stage after missing out on Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

The Ivorians wasted no time setting the tone. Just seven minutes in, Amad Diallo created the opening goal with a precise low cross from the left that found Franck Kessié, who finished calmly past Kenya’s Byrne Omondi. The early strike put Ivory Coast in control as they dictated the tempo and pinned Kenya back with sustained pressure.

The hosts' momentum intensified, and they doubled the advantage in the 53rd minute through a spectacular solo effort from Yan Diomande. Cutting in from the left, Diomande breezed past several defenders before firing home, leaving Omondi with no chance and essentially sealing the result.

Kenya laboured to mount an attack, unable to break through a stubborn Ivorian defense.

Despite making a few changes in the second half, including Duke Abuya coming on for Michael Olunga in the 67th minute, Kenya could not find a foothold in the match. Their lone shot of the evening went wide as Ivory Coast continued to control play.

The scoring was capped late on when Diallo added a third. After a foul on the edge of the box, Diallo stepped up to curl a superb free-kick around the wall and into the top corner, delighting the home fans with another standout moment.

Ivory Coast made late substitutions, bringing on Armel Junior Zohouri and Oumar Diakité for Guéla Doué and Diallo, who had already contributed with a goal and an assist. The final whistle confirmed a 3-0 triumph, a result that secures their World Cup campaign and reinforces their status as Africa’s continental champions on the global stage.