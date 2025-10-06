×
Shabana moves to top of SportPesa Premier League table

By Washington Onyango | Oct. 6, 2025

Shabana FC in their match against AFC Leopards during FKF Premier League at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos County on Sunday, March 16, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Shabana FC moved to the top of the SportPesa Premier League table on Sunday evening despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Tusker in a round four match staged at Kasarani Stadium.

Harambee Stars striker Austin Odongo netted for Shabana in the first half before Ian Simiyu rescued a point for Tusker who are still without a win after two defeats and two draws.

Shabana sit top with seven points same as Posta Rangers.

The Glamour Boys have had a stellar start to the 2025-2026 campaign after thrashing new league boys APS Bomet 4-2 in the opener before seeing off Bandari 1-0 last weekend.

Meanwhile, Mara Sugar picked their first win of the season after stunning Ulinzi Stars 2-1 at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

David Omondi bagged a brace to lead the sugar men to victory, a win that also saw Mara end their two match winless streak.

Omondi opened the scores for the visitors in the fourth minute before Ibrahim Shambi leveled for the hosts at the half hour mark.

Omondi sealed the win in the 71st minute, victory that lifted Mara out of the bottom three and into 10th place with four points.

At Kasarani Annex, Kariobangi Sharks picked their first win of the season after narrowly edging out Mathare United 2-1.

