K'Ogalo ready for banker's test

Gor Mahia FC's Alpha Onyango battle for the ball against Geoffrey Ochieng of Bidco during FKF Premier League match United at The Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will be seeking to build on to their last win over Sofapaka when they face off against KCB in today's SportPesa Premier League match at Dandora Stadium (3pm).

The former champions are coming off a 2-0 win over Batoto Ba Mungu last weekend, a victory that Harambee Stars Midfielder Alpha Onyango believes can be a launchpad to another title winning campaign.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Onyango said they have had top-notch preparations throughout the week as K’Ogalo chases their first back to back wins of the season.

“I think we have trained well for the upcoming match, and I also believe we will try our best to win the match. Obviously, it will not be an easy fixture,” said Onyango

Onyango is wary of the threat Robert Matano’s charges pose but believes their Ghanaian tactician Charles Akonnor will be equal to task.

“We know our opponent; they have won their two matches, but since we also won our previous match, there is renewed confidence and there is a feeling we will emerge victorious,” Onyango noted.

Gor Mahia begun the season on the back foot after losing their opening match to Bidco United 1-0 before bouncing back against Sofapaka.

In their last five meetings, four have ended in draws with Gor winning once, during their last meeting last season.

At Kasarani Stadium, inform Shabana will face their first real test of the new campaign when they clash with Tusker.

The Glamour Boys have had a flying start to the season, winning 4-2 against APS Bomet on opening day before edging out Bandari 1-0 last weekend.

On the other hand, it has been a tough start for the brewers who have already lost twice and were held to a 0-0 draw by Mathare United.

Charles Okere’s men begun the campaign with a 2-0 defeat to KCB before going down to leaders Posta Rangers 2-1.

“It’s been a tough start to the season but we are Tusker and I know we will bounce back. I always look up to fixtures like this one against Shabana who are in form because it gives us the opportunity to prove ourselves especially when things are not going well,” said Okere.

In Kericho, defending champions Kenya Police will be hunting for their first win of the season when they tackle newbies APS Bomet, who are finding it rough already.

Michael Nam's boys are sitting at the bottom of the table but have a chance to revive their season at Kericho Green Stadium, while Police, who look blunt following their 0-0 draw with Ulinzi Stars during the midweek matches, are also on a hunt.

Other matches will see Mathare United face Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani Annex while Ulinzi host Mara Sugar at Ulinzi Complex.