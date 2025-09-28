Crunch moment as Rising Starlets clash with Ethiopia in crucial World Cup qualifiers

Rising Starlets a past match at the Nyayo National Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

With stakes higher than ever before, Rising Starlets will have everything to fight for when they lock horns with Ethiopia today (3pm) in the return leg match of the second round of the 2026 Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Having played to a 1-1 stalemate away in Addis Ababa, Kenyans face a do-or-die clash that they must to remain in the race for one of the four Africa slots to the global event set for Poland.

All eyes will be on Starlets coach Jackline Juma who will be out to ensure that her charges capitalise on home advantage to shove Ethiopia out of the way and qualify for the final round.

The aggregate winner will advance to the third round of qualifiers where they are likely to meet Tanzania who are as good as through thanks to their resounding 4-0 first leg win against Angola.

Juma will be under pressure to perform following Junior Starlets exploits which proved that Kenyans have what it takes to compete globally after qualifying for the 2024 Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

Juma exuded confidence, saying that her chances were equal to the task, though they had to strengthen the defence and offence ahead of the decisive encounter.

“We have an away goal, which is a plus for us, but we have to work on our defence because we had a lot of penetration passes and also our forward. There are still a lot of things we analyzed from the game that we must work on during training,” Juma said.

She has everything going for her with some of her key players having been in the history-making Junior Starlets team in addition to coach Mildred Cheche who is now her assistant.

Juma, a seasoned tactician, will be hoping to crack the winning formula and spur Kenya to the next round.

Going into the match, Juma is likely not to make any major changes on her starting 11, with Elizabeth Mideva, who scored Kenya’s goal in the first minute, likely to maintain her spot in offence alongside Emily Moranga. Valerie Nekesa and Lorna Faith, who scored for Junior Starlets in their 2-1 World Cup win against Mexico, are also first 11 prospects. Captain Fasila Adhiambo, Vidah Akeyo, Halima Imbachi and Rebecca Odato could start in the midfield

Former Junior Starlets skipper Elizabeth Ochaka, Lorine Ilavonga and promising youngster Patience Asiko may also start in defence. The former Wiyeta Girls duo of Ochaka and Ilavonga were the core of the Junior Starlets backline. Though played in defence during the first leg, Asiko, who can play and deliver in any position, could also be a threat to the Ethiopians if given a chance in offence.

Keeper Christine Adhiambo could also keep her place in the posts, for she was impressive and made good saves despite her goalkeeping error that resulted in Ethiopia’s second-half equaliser. However, should she decide to make changes, then Velma Abwire and Ephy Awuor are available for selection.