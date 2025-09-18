KCB pray for maiden title ahead of new season kicks off against Tusker

KCB player in past action at Kasarani Satdium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

KCB is eyeing a fresh chapter as they begin the new season on Friday against Tusker at Nyayo Stadium from 6pm, under newly appointed head coach Robert Matano.

The Bankers, who finished ninth last season with 42 points, have set their sights on a maiden league title with Matano tasked to deliver silverware for the Ruaraka-based side.

Speaking during the team’s luncheon at the KCB Leadership Centre, coach Robert Matano said: “We have built a team that combines experience, energy, and ambition. The players understand the task ahead, and our focus is to start the season strongly against Tusker. It won’t be easy, but I believe in the character and quality of this group to deliver results and make our fans proud.”

The squad has undergone major reinforcement across all positions. In goal, Arnold Matumule from Rutsiro FC and Elvis Ocharo Ochieng from Nairobi City Stars add depth.

The defence has been boosted with Rowland Makati (Nairobi City Stars), Fadhili Masoud (Dodoma Jiji), Josphat Andafu Mukhwana (Tusker Youth), Kenneth Wambua (Dynamo), Gideon Samuel Werre (AFC Leopards), Amatton Samunya (Ulinzi Stars), and Clyde Sinaji Navade (Nyasa Big Bullets).

In midfield, experience meets creativity with Humphrey Mieno (Sofapaka), Apollo Otieno (Dodoma Jiji), Jack Okello Onganya (Sofapaka), Fortune Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), and Richard Omondi (Leads United).

On the wings, Bonface Omondi Owino (Gor Mahia) adds pace, while in attack, Kelvin Etemesi Injili (Nairobi City Stars) and Congolese forward Tedja Wanumbi (FC Mwan) will spearhead the goal hunt.

At the heart of the team, Matano has handed the captain’s armband to long-serving defender Nahashon Alembi, entrusting him with leading the new-look squad.

“It is an honour to captain this team at such an exciting time. We have a good mix of experienced and young players, and together we are determined to fight for the club’s first league title. The responsibility is big, but I am ready to lead by example on and off the pitch,” said Alembi.

With renewed depth and a decorated coach at the helm, KCB FC enters the new campaign determined to chase its first-ever league title.