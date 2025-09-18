Harambee Stars drop two places in latest FIFA rankings

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy reacts during Kenya's 2026 World Cup qualifier match against The Gambia at Kasarani Stadium on September 5 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya’s men’s national football team, Harambee Stars, has dropped two places to position 111 in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

The slip comes after a mixed run in the September World Cup qualifiers at Kasarani.

The Stars lost 3-1 to Gambia in a game that dented their hopes of playing at next year’s World Cup. The loss was particularly painful as Gambia were ranked below Kenya going into the match.

The visitors raced to a 3-0 lead inside the first 30 minutes, leaving home fans frustrated before Kenya pulled one back late on. The result proved costly in the new rankings, while Gambia climbed one place up to 115.

Kenya responded with a convincing 5-0 victory over Seychelles in the second qualifier, but it was not enough to prevent the overall slide.

Coach Benni McCarthy came under criticism for leaving out several players who had impressed during CHAN. He defended his decision, explaining that World Cup qualifiers demand a higher level of experience.

He said these matches are not ordinary games and players who succeed in CHAN still face challenges adapting to senior international level.

On the global stage, European champions Spain climbed to the top of the rankings, moving ahead of Argentina, which dropped to third. France rose to second place.

Slovakia enjoyed the biggest rise, climbing ten places to 42, while Zimbabwe had the sharpest fall, dropping nine places to 125.

In Africa, Morocco remains the best-ranked team, moving up one place to 11th in the world. Senegal follow in 18th, while Egypt sit 35th globally.

Closer to home, Uganda continues to lead the East African region at 82nd, with Tanzania at 107th and Kenya third in the region.