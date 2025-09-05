Kenya Police FC Bullets gun down Kampala Queens

Zetech Sparks' Beverline Adika (left) and Mercy Masika of Kenya Police bullets during FkF Women Premier League match at Dandora Stadium. Nov 10, 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Police Bullets yesterday launched their quest to this year's CAF Women's Champions League CECAFA Zone qualifiers with a 1-0 win against Uganda's Kampala Queens at Nyayo Stadium.

Promising forward Emily Moranga came off the bench to score the Kenyan champions all-important goal.

The first half was dull with both sides failing to make any meaningful moves at the opponents' goal.

Police Bullets goalkeeper Annedy Kundu and her Kampala Queens equal Daisy Nakaziro were not put to a proper test as both sides were blunt in offense.

However, coach Beldine Odemba's decision to bring in Moranga for Lorna Nyabuto at the start of the second half bore instant fruits and she put the Kenyans ahead on her first touch of the ball.

Moranga stunned the Ugandans defence of captain Shakirah Nankwanga, Jamila Nabulime and Marrion Amangat to slot the ball past goalkeeper Nakaziro for a 1-0 lead.

Odemba lauded her opponents saying they played well and gave them a tough time.

She said that they had created many scoring chances in the first half but were unable to utilise them hence bringing in Moranga.

"They are a very good side. They played a good game and really challenged us. We created many chances, but were unable to score that's why we had to think first and bring in Moranga who made the difference," Odemba said.

The inclusion of the former Nyakach Girls High School forward changed the game for Bullets.

Moranga troubled the Ugandans backline with her speed and frequent threats on their goal. The first minutes of the second half were a proper test for Nakaziro who rose to the occasion to save her side from conceding a second goal.

Kampala Queens fought gallantly in hunt for an equaliser but their efforts were thwarted by a solid Police defence. Former Junior Starlets captain Elizabeth Ochaka together with Norah Ann and Leah Andiema ensured that Kundu was not under any serious threat from the Ugandan attackers.

In Group B, Rayon Sports of Rwanda made their intentions to bag the lobe ticket with a 2-1 victory against last year's winners Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE).

Scholastique Gikundiro and Coralie Odette scored for Rayon Sports while Rediet Matios netted CBE's consolation goal.

It was a start the Ethiopians, who are keen to be the first team from the zone to qualify for the continental championship, never wished for as it reduced their chances of achieving that feat.

The region has been represented by different teams with Kenya's Vihiga Queens having featured on the 2021 inaugural edition.

Simba Queens and JKT Queens from Tanzania competed in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Last year, CBE beat Kenya Police Bullets 1-0 in the final to be the zone's flag bearers.

In the only fixture of the day, JKT Queens of Tanzania will today square it out with their Zanzibar counterparts JKU Princess in their opening Group C encounter.

JKT, who represented the CECAFA Zone in the 2023 CAF Champions League held in Ivory Coast, will be looking to start on a high for them to increase their chances of securing a return to the continental stage.

Their Zanzibar rivals on the other hand are on a mission to secure their first appearance.